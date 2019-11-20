Danny Gonzalez faces Johnny Hernandez this Saturday

Continuing its third season and now at more than 8.5 million views, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast teams with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing on Saturday to showcase an action-packed, seven-bout card. The interactive, FREE Facebook series recently announced four additional fight dates before the calendar turns to 2020 – the year-end swing continues at The Paramount on Long Island this Saturday at 7:40 p.m.





“FIGHTNIGHT LIVE stays hot as the weather turns cool here in New York City,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “We always love it when we can provide our hometown heroes with a global platform, and we especially love the heated opinions that always light up our comments section when New York fight fans are involved. We’re looking forward to nonstop action from bell-to-bell, in the ring and in the comments!”

Saturday’s main event features a rematch between Long Island super lightweights, Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez of Woodhaven (18-2-1, 7KOs) and Johnny “Hitman” Hernandez of Huntington (10-4, 1 KO). The duo still has a score to settle after their first meeting just over a year ago; this time Gonzalez will defend his WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental Titles. The international co-feature showcases Simone “Tyson” Federici of Rome (15-2-1, 7KOs) against Stivens “Superman” Bujaj of Shkoder, Albania (17-2-1, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas Cruiserweight Title. The red-hot undercard includes an all-New York battle of the undefeated between Alex “El Toro” Vargas of Bellport (4-0, 1 KO) against Dashaun “Too Sweet” Johns of The Bronx (2-0, 1 KO). Justice “Lil Nasty” Bland of Brooklyn (1-0), Saleem “Bad Dream” Kelly of Red Bank, NJ (2-0 1KO) and other local warriors are also scheduled for Saturday’s action.

“I am looking forward to another great night of Star Boxing’s Rockin’ Fights. We have a great card lined up and expect a capacity crowd,” said Joe DeGuardia, President and CEO of Star Boxing. “For those who can’t be there live, it’s great that fans across the globe can watch it on Star Boxing’s Facebook page and through the FIGHNTIGHT LIVE platform. What an excellent opportunity to show boxing fans around the world why the Paramount has become the hottest boxing venue.”





Now in its third season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast is the fan-friendly Facebook platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on the real-time conversations held between fight commentators and the viewing audience. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 705 fighters and 19 promotions during 44 live event broadcasts from 21 different cities since May 2017, and in doing so, the interactive platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Since May 2017, the numbers on the 44-show FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series have shown promise and potential for the platform with an average of 193,317 views per event and more than 8.5 million total views for the franchise. From Sept. to Aug. 2019, 25 FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Season II shows reached more than 6.5 million fans and averaged more than 263,000 views.

The Sept. 2018 “Kings Boxing Tuesday Night Fights” (594,447) from the Sands in Bethlehem, the June 2019 “CES Comeback at Foxwoods” (428,887), the Dec. 2018 “Queens and Kings of Queens Card” (379,758) in New York, the Nov. 2018 “Hard Hitting Showtime Collaboration” (372,662) and the Dec. 2018 “Roy Jones Jr. Texas Throwdown” (318,886) all logged 300,000 or more views, and collectively the 44-show series has seen a total of more than 8,505,928 views across all devices.

In addition to the raw viewership numbers, the fully-interactive, fan-friendly productions have seen more than 493,000 collective live post engagements (more than 11,200 per show), including almost 380,000 “likes” or “loves,” almost 69,000 comments and more than 23,000 shares

The FIGHTNIGHT LIVE page on Facebook has more than 90,000 fans and more than 100,000 followers.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally wherever Facebook is available. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.





Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Winter 2019 dates will be officially announced in the coming weeks.