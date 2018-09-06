Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter – WBC stats for Saturday

DANNY “Swift” GARCIA (United States)
Ranked WBC No. 1 at Welterweight
Former WBC Super Lightweight & Welterweight World Champion
World championship fights: 7-1, 2 KOs
Age: 30 / Date of birth: March 20, 1988
Residence, birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Record: 34-1, 20 KOs / Total rounds: 227
Height: 5’8.5” – 174cm / Reach: 68.5” – 174cm / Stance: Right-handed
Advisor: Al Haymon / Trainer: Angel Garcia
“Showtime” SHAWN PORTER (United States)
Ranked WBC No. 2 at Welterweight
World championship fights: 2-2, 1 KO
Age: 30 / Date of birth: October 20, 1987
Residence: Las Vegas, Nevada / Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio
Record: 28-2-1, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 196
Height: 5’6″ – 167cm / Reach: 69.5″ – 177cm / Stance: Right-handed
Advisor: Al Haymon / Manager, trainer: Ken Porter
WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Luis Manuel Rodriguez (Cuba) 1963
2. Emile Griffith (Virg. Island) 1963 – 1966
3. Curtis Cokes (US) 1966 – 1969
4. Jose Napoles (Mexico) 1969 – 1970
5. Billy Backus (US) 1970 – 1971
6. Jose Napoles (Mexico) * 1971 – 1975
7. John Stracey (GB) 1975 – 1976
8. Carlos Palomino (Mexico) 1976 – 1979
9. Wilfredo Benitez (P. Rico) 1979
10. Ray Leonard (US) 1979 – 1980
11. Roberto Duran (Panama) 1980
12. Ray Leonard (US) * 1980 – 1983
13. Milton McCrory (US) 1983 – 1985
14. Donald Curry (US) 1985 – 1986
15. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) 1986 – 1987
16. Jorge Vaca (Mexico) 1987 – 1988
17. Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica) * 1988 – 1989
18. Marlon Starling (US) 1989 – 1990
19. Maurice Blocker (US) 1990 – 1991
20. Simon Brown (Jamaica) 1991
21. James McGirt (US) 1991 – 1993
22. Pernell Whitaker (US) 1993 – 1997
23. Oscar de la Hoya (US) 1997 – 1999
24. Felix Trinidad (P. Rico) 1999
25. Oscar de la Hoya (US) * 2000
26. Shane Mosley (US) 2000 – 2002
27. Vernon Forrest (US) 2002 – 2003
28. Ricardo Mayorga (Nicaragua) 2003
29. Cory Spinks (US) 2003 – 2005
30. Zab Judah (US) 2005 – 2006
31. Carlos Baldomir (Argentina) 2006
32. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2006 – 2007
33. Shane Mosley (US) Interim * 2007
34. Andre Berto (US) 2008 – 2011
35. Victor Ortiz (US) 2011
36. Robert Guerrero (US) Interim 2012 – 2013
37. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) * 2011 – 2015
38. Danny Garcia (US) 2016 – 2017
39. Keith Thurman (US) 2017 – 2018
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Sugar Ray Leonard (US)
2. Oscar de la Hoya (Mexico/US)
3. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US)
4. Jose Napoles (Mexico/Cuba)
5. Roberto Duran (Panama)
6. Emile Griffith (Virgin Is.)
7. Pernell Whitaker (US)
8. Shane Mosley (US)
9. Carlos Palomino (Mex)
10. John Stracey (GB)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
33 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Jose Napoles (Cuba-Mex), Ray Leonard (US), Lloyd Honeyghan (Jamaica-GB), Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex), Shane Mosley (US), Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US).
131 WBC welterweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.
101 WBC welterweight world title bouts have taken place in the United States.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS
Mar. 4, 2017 Keith Thurman W12 Danny Garcia – Brooklyn
Jan. 23, 2016 Danny Garcia W12 Robert Guerrero – Los Angeles
May 2, 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Manny Pacquiao – Las Vegas
May 3, 2014 Floyd Mayweather Jr. W12 Marcos Maidana – Las Vegas
Jan. 26, 2002 Vernon Forrest W12 Shane Mosley – New York
June 17, 2000 Shane Mosley W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Los Angeles
Feb. 13, 1999 Oscar de la Hoya W12 Ike Quartey – Las Vegas
Oct. 1, 1994 Pernell Whitaker W12 James McGirt – Norfolk
Sep. 10, 1993 Pernell Whitaker D12 Julio Cesar Chavez – San Antonio
Sep. 18, 1989 Felix Trinidad W12 Oscar de la Hoya – Las Vegas
Feb. 4, 1989 Marlon Starling TKO9 Lloyd Honeyghan – Las Vegas
Sep. 27, 1986 Lloyd Honeyghan TKO6 Donald Curry – Atlantic City
Dec. 6, 1985 Donald Curry KO2 Milton McCrory – Las Vegas
Sep. 16, 1981 Sugar Ray Leonard TKO14 Thomas Hearns – Las Vegas
June 20, 1980 Roberto Duran W15 Sugar Ray Leonard – Montréal
June 22, 1976 Carlos Palomino TKO12 John Stracey – London
Dec. 6, 1976 John Stracey TKO6 José Napoles – Mexico City
Apr. 18, 1969 José Napoles TKO13 Curtis Cokes – Inglewood
Nov. 28, 1966 Curtis Cokes W15 Jean Josselin – Dallas
Dec. 8, 1962 Emile Griffith TKO9 Jorge José Fernandez – Las Vegas
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.