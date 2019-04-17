Danny Garcia faces Adrian Granados this Saturday on FOX

Today, FOX Sports announces WBC Welterweight World Champion Shawn Porter joins International Boxing Hall of Famer Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and host Kate Abdo live in FOX Sports’ Los Angeles studios for coverage of FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: DANNY GARCIA VS. ADRIAN GRANADOS on Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19.





Porter, who has fought both Garcia and Granados, has this to say about this showdown between top welterweights recently on INSIDE PBC BOXING: “Granados kept coming at me for 12 rounds, which made him a tough fight. Garcia took my body shots really well, took my punches really well and is stronger. But I think Adrian is the tougher fight based on his pressure and his relentlessness throughout the fight.” Watch the breakdown here.

Calling the action live from Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20 (8:00 PM ET) on FOX and streaming on the FOX Sports app are former three-time heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, legendary trainer Joe Goossen and blow-by-blow announcer Kenny Albert. Veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while International Boxing Hall of Famer Jimmy Lennon Jr. serves as ring announcer and Marcos Villegas is the unofficial scorer. On FOX Deportes, blow-by-blow announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez is joined by Jessi Losada to call the fights in Spanish.

FOX Sports PBC programming begins Thursday, April 18 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app with the one-hour FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE, as Abdo is joined by Mancini and Porter to preview the fights on the card and interview fighters. Androl presides over the press conference.





On Friday, April 19, the FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW is telecast on FS2 and streaming on the FOX Sports app at 4:00 PM ET, with Abdo, Porter and Mancini again on the desk. Lennon Jr. hosts the weigh-ins on stage, while Androl interviews fighters onsite.

Saturday’s fight action begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app and is headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) battling hard-hitting veteran Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round welterweight bout. Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. (31-1, 20 KOs) takes on Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the co-feature and unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) battles Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 12-round match for the WBA Interim Super Bantamweight title that opens the primetime broadcast.

Boxing continues Saturday on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app at 10:30 PM ET with the two-hour PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA with hard-hitting contender Jeison Rosario (18-1-1, 13 KOs) taking on Mexico’s Jorge Cota (28-2, 25 KOs) in a 10-round middleweight fight. Plus, battle-hardened veteran Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo (24-7, 20 KOs) fights Juan Ubaldo Cabrera (24-2, 16 KOs) in the co-main event of the telecast, while exciting lightweight prospect and 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (7-0, 6 KOs) takes on Pedro Vicente (6-2, 2 KOs) in a six- or eight-round bout. Highly decorated lightweight prospect Omar Juarez (2-0, 1 KOs) clashes with Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Perez Salas (5-2, 1 KOs) in a four-round match to open the telecast.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on mobile devices on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and on the FOX NOW app on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, all programs are available on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK* Thursday, April 18 7:00 PM FOX PBC PRESS CONFERENCE FS1 / FOX Deportes Friday, April 19 4:00 PM FOX PBC WEIGH-IN SHOW FS2 Saturday, April20 8:00 PM FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT: DANNY GARCIA VS. ADRIAN GRANADOS FOX / FOX Deportes Saturday, April20 10:30 PM FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT – EXTRA FS1 / FOX Deportes Wednesday, April 24 10:00 PM INSIDE PBC BOXING FS1 Saturday, April27 4:00 PM FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: JARRETT HURD VS. JULIEN WILLIAMS FOX

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83