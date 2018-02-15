Garcia vs Rios Live Stream – Presser

SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streams of official fight week events in advance of this Saturday’s welterweight title eliminator between former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia and former world champion Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios. The fight will be televised LIVE on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.





The Premier Boxing Champions event also features undefeated WBC Super Middleweight World Champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril squaring-off in a rematch of their thrilling September 2017 bout in which Benavidez won the vacant title by split decision. The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins with welterweight contenders Yordenis Ugas and Ray Robinson facing off in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16 – 1 p.m. ET

Final Press Conference From Rhythm & Riffs Lounge

FRIDAY, FEB. 17 – 3 p.m. ET

Official Weigh-In From Rhythm & Riffs Lounge





SATURDAY, FEB. 18 – Time TBD

Post-Fight Press Conference From Club Room C Mandalay Bay Events Center

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at AXS.com.

Here is what Garcia, Ellerbe, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Danny’s father and trainer, Angel Garcia had to say Friday from DSG Boxing Gym in Philadelphia:





DANNY GARCIA

“At the end of the day, everyone at welterweight has to prove themselves. The pieces will fall into place. Eventually we’ll all fight each other. I’m just going to keep taking it one fight at a time.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring. I feel rejuvenated. My body feels fresh. Training camp has gone really well and now it’s time to get in there and go to work.

“I learned from the Keith Thurman fight not to leave anything in the hands of the judges. It was a close fight that could have gone either way. I have to go for the kill, so it is what it is.

“I was just enjoying myself for a little bit after the Thurman fight. I knew that I’d be back so it was good to get some time with my family and away from boxing. Now I’m back and ready to go.

“This is a new chapter in my career. There are new obstacles to overcome. Just like I’ve always had in my career. I’m going to take it one fight at a time so I can get back to where I belong.

“Once you’re a champion, you’re always a champion. On February 17 I’m going to show everyone why I’m one of the best fighters in the world.

“I’ve had my best performances in Las Vegas against Amir Khan and Lucas Matthysse. Las Vegas is where the stars fight so I’m happy to be fighting there again.

“I’ve been preparing for everything. I’ve been working on boxing and brawling; it’ll just depend how I feel when the fight starts. I’m going to be ready for 12 rounds regardless.”

DANNELL ELLERBE, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker

“Just to know how starving Philadelphia has been for a Super Bowl championship, and to bring the first one, it’s a great feeling. These fans give you energy and make you play better.

“It’s all love between the Philly athletes. We all show up for each other’s events and support each other. That’s really big to have a supportive community and I’m sure everyone will be rooting for Danny next Saturday.”

ANGEL GARCIA, Danny’s Father & Trainer

“Brandon Rios is not going to be an easy opponent. This is going to be a great fight. Rios is a very tough fighter. There’s no way this is going to be an easy fight and Danny knows that.

“Danny knows he can’t take anything lightly because Brandon Rios will be prepared. But he’s not going to win. Danny Garcia has never taken a beating; he gives them out.

“Brandon Rios better keep his hands up. We’ll be ready in one week for Danny Garcia to be at his best. You’re going to see him once again show his great skills.”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“Garcia vs. Brandon Rios is a great stylistic matchup. Rios is a very aggressive fighter who likes to put pressure on. Danny is a boxer-puncher, but I think you see that Danny really comes forward. He’s a guy who’s boxing skills are underrated.

“Danny Garcia has been a unified champion and shown he’s one of the best fighters in the world. Come February 17, he’s going to make a big statement. There’s a lot of justified talk about other welterweights, but Danny Garcia is a name in this division who is here to stay.

“The Benavidez vs. Gavril rematch is a fantastic fight. It’s a fight people have been looking for since the first time they faced off. I think it’s going to live up to what everyone has expected. I know Ronald has made some adjustments, and I’m sure Benavidez has made some too. I think it’s going to be an all-out war.”