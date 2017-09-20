Danny Ball Hoping For Another Thriller

Danny Ball is looking to build on his debut knockout victory with another thrilling performance on BCB Promotions’ ‘You Asked For It!’ show at Walsall Town Hall later this month.

The 21-year-old made light work of Martin Kabrhel in July stopping the Czech fighter in the opening round.





The Kingswinford boxer was delighted with his professional debut and is looking forward to his second punch-for-pay contest, against MJ Hall, on Saturday, 30th September.

Hall is something of an unknown quantity, having fought just once to date but not to Ball. The pair have enjoyed the odd sparring session over at Wednesbury Boxing Academy and Ball is looking forward to renewing acquaintances.

“I sparred Matt (Matt James Hall) leading up to my debut,” Ball told bcb-promotions.com. “He’s a nice lad. He’s southpaw, so it’s something a little different. He’s from my neck of the woods too, so that adds another dimension to the fight.

“Hopefully I can get the four rounds in next time so that I can prove to myself that I can do that. But if the opportunity comes for a knockout then I will take it with both hands.





“I want someone that can push me into the deep end and give me a test so that I can really show my skills and put all that hard work into practice.

“I want to show people that I can stand there and have a fight and not just stand there and blow them out of the water.

“I want to improve on my footwork in this next one. I want to get in and out easily and be looser. Also I am looking to start putting punches together for this next one and I want to throw combinations instead of just fighting in single punches.

“I am just learning new things all the time and improving stuff from the last fight so I will be even better when I get in the ring for the second time. I was over the moon to get the knockout last time. I wasn’t expecting it. I was expecting a really tough four rounds so to get him out of there like that, I was very pleased.

“It was amazing to do it on a home show too. I sold lots of tickets and brought a big crowd with me so it was fantastic to do that in front of everyone and hopefully I can do it again in this next fight.

“I never thought I carried lots of power so I surprised myself and I think it is because I have dropped so much weight.

“I think the power will stay with me now and hopefully when I drop another weight in the future I will be able to carry the power over again. I think my power will turn out to be a big part of my game now as a professional.

“I was really nervous before the fight, more so than I have been for any fight in the past. But as soon as I planted my feet and started working the jab I felt back to normal and I settled into it quickly.

“I felt the slower pace suited me. I could sit back and pick my punches and not rush into anything and I felt really comfortable fighting like that.

“I want to move fast and be as busy as I can in boxing. I will keep working in the gym and I will keep focused and then when I do get the chance to step up I will grasp it with both hands.

“This fight will be one of the stepping stones on route to that and I need to make sure I give a good performance and keep pushing forward.”

Topping ‘You Asked For It’, which is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Walsall, is the Midlands Area Middleweight Title clash between undefeated prospects, Tom Stokes (West Bromwich) and Tyler Denny (Rowley Regis).

Bloxwich super bantamweight, James Beech Junior, Wolverhampton’s super flyweight, Kyle Williams, Ledbury super lightweight, Alex ‘Pinky’ Florence, and Stoke light heavyweight, Luke Caci, are also in action.

Wolverhampton welterweight, Lauren Johnson, completes the card.

Tickets are on sale now priced at £35 and £60 ringside with the latter including a light buffet, from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900.

The Grosvenor Casino Walsall will host the weigh-in and after-show party (over 18s). The weigh-in and aftershow (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6).