Danny Ball Eyes Area Shot After Latest Bout

Danny Ball is gunning for the Midlands title as he prepares to get his 2019 up and running with ring action next month.





The unbeaten 22-year-old has set his sights on area welterweight champion Kaisee Benjamin, ahead of his next bout at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday February 16.

He features on BCB Promotions’ first West Midlands offering of 2019, which will take place two days after Valentine’s Day. The show is called ‘No Love Lost.’

Further down the line could be a clash with Brummie Benjamin, who claimed the belt with a TKO win over Alex Fearon last November.





Talks have reached an advanced stage for him to make his first defence against Ball, from Kingswinford, on March 29.

First require keep busy affairs, with Benjamin set to tackle of his predecessors as Midlands boss, Kevin McCauley, on February 2.

Both will be in pro action for the eighth time, with Ball’s record unblemished containing seven wins and three TKOs so far.

The last early night came over double centurion McCauley, who was dropped by a left hook to the head and halted before the final bell in a rarity.

The finish came in the sixth round, a distance Ball has completed before against Danny Little. Benjamin, 23, entered the seventh to see off Fearon.

Ball already feels fighting fit ahead of his Town Hall appearance, where he’s been paired with never-stopped Londoner Jordan Grannum.

He’s buzzing at the prospect of becoming the second member of his family to box for an area title, with older brother Jamie a former titleist at super welter.

Ball said: “If it comes off, I’ll be going for the Midlands in my ninth fight, our Jamie had to wait until his 11th so it’s quicker than expected.

“I feel ready, I’m in great shape already and I’ve carried on training since I last boxed, which was at the end of October. I’ve been at super welter, but the weight is coming off nicely.

“Nothing has been announced yet, but we’ve preparing as if it’s February 16 at the Town Hall and Benjamin on March 29 for a while.

“I trust my coaches, Robert Wright and Richard Ghent (both ex-professionals), and we all believe that I can do this.

“I know I’ve got power, Kev’s been in there over 200 times and he doesn’t get stopped a lot. He came to have a go and that worked in my favour.

“We’d sparred loads of rounds before that and we’ve talked about doing some more. Hopefully, he’ll be able to tell me a lot about Benjamin.

“We’ve got Grannum in for that purpose, he has that same hands down sort of style and I’m a fast learner. It’s a shame it’s only for four rounds!

“If I can get any opponent out of there, I won’t hesitate and Grannum is no different. It would be good for me to make another statement.

“My speed is getting better, I’m punching harder and harder and the accuracy has always been there. February 16, at the Town Hall, is my first chance to show that.”

The six-round welterweight main event at the Town Hall will see Damian Kiwior, from Poland but based in Wolverhampton, tackle undefeated Cornwallian Wes Smith.

The rest of the undercard is stacked, with the other eight occupying the home corner a mix of prospects and contenders.

The experienced Andrew Robinson, from Redditch, will feature. ‘D’Animal, 34, is a former Midlands and IBO Continental middleweight champion.

Halesowen’s Lennox Clarke is still ranked in Britain’s super middleweight top 10. The undefeated hopeful steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats.

Leon Gower, of Burton, returns after an unsuccessful attempt at the Midlands super bantamweight title, going down to Brad Foster in a thriller last year.

Foster is now in line for a crack at the British crown, where Gower is looking to rebuild a path towards that starting by registering his seventh success as a pro.

Prodigy Liam Davies, 22 and from Telford in Shropshire, boxes for the second time as a pro, looking to build another reputation after representing his country in the amateurs

Hometown favourite Levi Ferguson, who is born and bred in Walsall, will attempt to add to his two points successes in the super welterweight division.

Female flyweight Dani Hodges, of Burntwood, steps into combat again chasing a hat-trick of paid victories since obtaining a British Boxing Board of Control license.

Super welter Ross Hollis, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, equally aims for a trio of wins since first punching for pay.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.