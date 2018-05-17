Daniyar Yeleussinov preparing for next fight on June 6

Following his brilliant performance in his highly anticipated professional debut on Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov of Kazakhstan has settled into a new training camp with the renowned John-David Jackson in Boca Raton, Florida.





The 27-year-old welterweight is preparing for his next bout in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, June 6 at the famed and sold-out York Hall in London under the banner of his promoter, Matchroom Boxing.

“I feel terrific training in Florida and I’m learning a great deal with John-David,” said Yeleussinov who knocked out Noah Kidd in the third round in his first pro bout. “Every day I’m learning new things to make me a better and more aggressive professional boxer and I can’t wait to fight in London on June 6.”

“Daniyar’s a student of boxing and we clicked right away,” said Jackson, a former two-division world champion and a southpaw like Yeleussinov. “I want him to fight in the pocket but be smart about it, making sure he moves his head and being more evasive.”

“He’s very disciplined with me and we’ve developed a quick rapport and a strong bond. I’m a teacher and he wants to learn everything and is very cooperative about trying new things.”





“In the amateur system it was about scoring points, but I want him to be more aggressive and focus on hurting his opponents throughout the fight. He’s big and strong for a welterweight and that’s a key as we move forward.”

Along with his father, Marat who served as his amateur trainer, Yeleussinov is also joined in camp by his brother Duaren who is 7-0-1 with six knockouts competing in the middleweight division as a professional.

Yeleussinov’s initial training camp in Florida is also being overseen by his co-manager’s Ziya Aliyev and Elvis Crespo.

“We’re very encouraged by Daniyar’s progress with John-David just in the couple week’s he’s been down here,” said Aliyev. “It’s been a good fit right off the bat and we look forward to his fight on June 6 in front of the great boxing fans in London.”





Further details on Yeleussinov’s fight on June 6 will be announced shortly.