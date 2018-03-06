Daniyar Yeleussinov inks with Matchroom Boxing

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist DANIYAR YELEUSSINIOV of Kazakhstan has signed an exclusive promotional contract with MATCHROOM BOXING and will make his professional debut on Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center at the ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ event headlined by the return of former world champion DANIEL JACOBS facing undefeated middleweight contender MACIEJ SULECKI.

Winning every round on his way to Gold Medal glory, the 26-year-old Yeleussinov swept the welterweight division at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero. A two-time Olympian for Kazakhstan, Yeleussinov also won the Gold Medal at the 2013 World Championships and the Silver Medal at the World Championships in 2015.





The addition of Yeleussinov promises to be a thrilling addition to the already stacked card on April 28 at Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING.

“Words can’t explain how excited I am to sign with Matchroom Boxing,” said Yeleussinov. “I know Eddie Hearn along with my management team will work together to achieve my goal of becoming Undisputed World Champion.

“I’m so excited to box in the U.S, the U.K and at home in Kazakhstan and can’t wait for my debut in Brooklyn on April 28 to begin my professional journey.”

Yeleussinov teams up with promoter Hearn and that link-up could provide a tasty rematch between the Kazakh and Josh Kelly, the Brit Yeleussinov beat in the first round in Rio, and Hearn is thrilled to add Yeleussinov to his stable of stars.





“I’m honored to win the race to sign Daniyar,” said EDDIE HEARN. “He is an unbelievable talent and a fighter that can become a huge star all around the World. We are looking to move him at a fast pace, beginning in New York in April before making his UK debut in the Summer. It’s going to be a lot of fun and fight fans are going to love watching this young man go all the way to the top.”

ZIYA ALIYEV, Managing Director of Boxing Stars Management Group LLC, added: “We are happy to bring Daniyar to the Matchroom Boxing family. We know Eddie is the promoter that can make the moves to not only make Daniyar a World champion but a star around the world.”

Yeleussinov’s debut is part of a huge night of action topped by Jacobs’ clash with Sulecki, while Jacobs’ fellow Brooklyn star Jarrell Miller meets Johann Duhaupas in a WBA World Heavyweight title clash and WBA World Lightweight ruler Katie Taylor aims to unify against IBF champion Victoria Bustos.

Further information on Yeleussinov’s pro debut will be announced shortly.





Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.