Danish prospects and Dmitrii Chudinov headlines Danish Fight Night show in Copenhagen

Mogens Palle, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2008, is ready with another action-packed program in Copenhagen, Denmark on Saturday November 24.

Together with popular Danish former heavyweight fighter Brian Nielsen, the 84-year old promoter now runs the Danish Fight Night boxing shows, a concept they started three years ago with mainly all new talents billed as “Tomorrow’s Champions” with the goal of rebuilding the Danish boxing scene.

In one of the main events on November 24 Danish cruiserweight Ditlev “D-Struction” Rossing (9-0, 5 KO) defends his WBC junior world title against Argentinean Miguel Angel Peralta (9-1, 8 KO). The 23-year-old Danish slugger, who is trained by heavyweight fighter Sherman “The Tank” Williams, stopped the tough Ukrainian fighter Viktor Polyakov in his latest bout in September.

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect and current IBF world (youth) champion Enock Mwandila Poulsen (8-0) takes on Spaniard Kevin Dotel (13-3), who is reigning IBF International champion at welterweight. It’s a tough fight against a naturally heavier opponent for the slick and fast handed Dane, who comes in off a solid win over tough Frenchman Renald Garrido. But Poulsen is well prepared after a training camp in Glasgow, where he sparred with the likes of Tyrone McKenna, Sam Maxwell and other strong British super lightweight prospects.

Sarah Mahfood (6-0), a Danish “Dancing with the Stars”-winner with a solid amateur boxing background, takes on the world ranked Stephanie Ducastel (8-4-2) of France in a featherweight contest (females). Ducastel is rated 4 and 5 in the world by WBC and WBA, and number 12 by IBF. The French woman is also ranked number 4 overall in the featherweight division by BoxRec. The two were originally scheduled to face each other in September, but back then the fight fell through.

Stephanie Duscatel, a former European champion, drew with the number 1 featherweight in the world, Jelena Mrdjenovich of Canada, for the WBA and WBC world titles back in 2017 and lost the rematch on points in Edmonton, Canada in April this year.

Former WBA interim champ Dmitrii Chudinov (21-3-2) takes on Patrick Mendy (17-13-3) in a non title eight rounder. The two fought to a draw in England back in 2014. Chudinov was first set to fight Jeppe Morell, but the Danish southpaw pulled out. Patrick Mendy was supposed to be a sparring partner for Morell. Instead Mendy will now face Chudinov, with the winner probably returning to Denmark in the future.

Also on the program is 19-year old super welterweight Oliver Meng (3-0), who is a European youth bronze medalist as an amateur. He faces experienced Georgian fighter Anzor Gamgebeli with over 50 fights and 8 title bouts.

Andreas Lynggaard (5-1) makes a comeback after a shoulder injury and takes on unbeaten Lado Gabisonia (3-0) of Georgia in a light heavyweight contest. Lynggaard is pursuing a rematch with undefeated 23-year old compatriot Jonas “Tiger” Madsen, who currently holds the IBF world youth belt. Lynggaard lost on a split decision to Madsen in January this year, and it was an exellent fight from both men.

Allan Mahfoud (1-0), the younger brother of Sarah Mahfoud, will have his second pro bout, when he takes on Guram Kurtanidze (3-2-3). As an amateur Mahfoud competed in both world- and European championships and is considered a huge talent in Denmark.

All fights will be streamed live by Danish tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet www.eb.dk and is accessible with a Ekstra Bladet+ one time monthly subscription (39 DKK // 6 US dollars).

Venue/place: Frederiksberg Hallerne, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Time: Saturday November 24, show starts at 7:00 PM CET.

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.dk