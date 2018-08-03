Danish amateur star Jallaw back after shock defeat

Mahdi Jallaw is back on August 25 and eager to put the disappointment of his professional debut behind him as he boxes on the undercard of Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World title clash with Yessica Munoz at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark.





Jallaw entered the professional ring with huge expectations having twice claimed gold at the European Amateur Championships. Unfortunately things did not to plan as he was sent to the canvas twice on the way to dropping a points decision to Artem Ayvazidi in June.

“It was a shock but it taught me a lot. I have gone from being an 18 year-old boy to being an 18 year-old man,” said Jallaw.

“It is a loss that will stay with me for the rest of my career, but I want to use it as motivation. I also lost my first fight as an amateur and I went on to become one of the best in the world, so now I want to do the same as a professional.”

As Jallaw points out, he would not be the first boxer to go from losing his professional debut to achieving great success in the sport: “Bernard Hopkins also lost his first match and he ended up becoming one of the best boxers of all time,” he says.





“The important thing is that I have learned from my defeat. I know I need to stay focused and not take any fights too lightly. I’ll take it one fight at a time, but this time I’m ready. I have a lot to prove and people will see that on August 25 in Struer.”

Jallaw’s opponent will be announced shortly as the lightweight joins Denmark’s top boxing talents Dennis Ceylan, Kem Ljungquist, Frederik Hede Jensen, Mikkel Nielsen and Adam Bashanov on the undercard of hometown hero Dina Thorslund’s WBO Female World Super Bantamweight Championship clash against the tough Mexican Dina Thorslund.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.dk or by calling (+45) 70 15 65 65.