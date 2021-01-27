Daniele Scardina vs Cesar Nunez on February 26 in Milan

Daniele Scardina will face Cesar Nunez for the vacant European Union Super-Middleweight Title at the top of a stacked night of Italian boxing at the Allianz Cloud in Milan on Friday February 26, live on DAZN.

Scardina (18-0, 14 KOs) makes his long-awaited return to the ring following a frustrating 2020 in which he didn’t fight due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and ‘King Toretto’ will be looking to pick up where he left off as he strives towards world honours.

Spain’s Nunez (17-2-1, 9 KOs) will be aiming to overcome the disappointment of his WBO International Title fight with Zach Parker being cancelled in December due to his cutman returning a positive COVID-19 test.

A strong undercard sees Milan’s undefeated Maxim Prodan (18-0-1, 14 KOs) defend his IBF International Welterweight Title against Ferrara’s Nicola Cristofori (11-2-2, 1 KO), Francesco Grandelli (14-1-1, 2 KOs) takes on Italian Featherweight Champion Davide Tassi (11-0, 5 KOs) for the vacant IBF International Featherweight Title, Nicholas Esposito (13-0, 5 KOs) challenges Tobia Loriga (32-8-3, 6 KOs) for the Italian Welterweight Title, Roma’s big-hitting Super-Welterweight prospect Mirko Natalizi (9-0, 6 KOs) returns, Campania’s Vincenzo La Femina (6-0, 3 KOs) looks to impress and Welterweight prospect Christian Mazzon (4-0, 3 KOs) opens the card.

Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: “We’re excited to return to the Allianz Cloud in Milan for Matchroom Boxing Italy and OPI Since 82’s first show of 2021. Daniele Scardina was making excellent progress before the Coronavirus pandemic forced him out of the ring in 2020. We look forward to his return against Cesar Nunez. As always, we have a strong undercard featuring a further three championship fights and an array of Italian prospects. Catch all of the action live on DAZN.”

Christian Cherchi of OPI Since 82 said: “We are very happy to finally have Daniele Scardina back in the ring for our first show of the year. Maxim Prodan is lighting up the Welterweight division and faces another test in Nicola Cristofori, Nicholas Esposito goes for his first Title against the experienced Tobia Loriga, the IBF International Featherweight Title clash between Francesco Grandelli and Davide Tassi promises fireworks , heavy-handed Mirko Natalizi is always in entertaining fights and Vincenzo La Femina and Christian Mazzon both have another golden chance to impress. Don’t miss any of the action live and on demand on DAZN.”



