Daniel Franco suffers serious injury in loss to Jose Haro

Featherweight contender DANIEL ‘Twitch’ FRANCO suffered severe head injuries in his knockout loss to JOSE HARO on Saturday night, June 10 at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa in a bout telecast on CBS Sports Network.

Following the eighth round stoppage, the popular 25-year-old Franco of Rancho Cucamonga, California was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds.

Said manager Ray Chaparro from the hospital, “At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery. We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time.”





“Roc Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Daniel Franco and his family during this critical recovery period. He is a tenacious talent and champion, and will always have our support,” said Michael R. Yormark, Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy