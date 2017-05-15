Daniel Franco scores first round knockout in Mexico

Top prospect DANIEL “TWITCH” FRANCO, of Rancho Cucamonga, CA improved to 16-1-3, 11 KO’s, with a blistering first around knockout of FRANCISCO SUAREZ, (5-5-1, 5KO’s) in Ensenada, Mexico this past Friday night.





The victory was the 25-year-old Franco’s highly anticipated return to battle following his first professional loss to Christopher Martin on March 23rd.

Next up for Franco is a showdown with rival JOSE HARO, (13-1-1, 7 KO’S) on Saturday, June 10 telecast live on CBS Sports Network, (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT) for Franco’s previously held IBF-USBA Featherweight Title at the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

“I was thrilled to get back in the ring and very relived to score the knockout,” said Franco. “Right after my loss to Martin, I was right back in the gym determined to get my title back.”

“Haro and I have been on the same path for a while now, this is a fight that’s been talked about for at least a year. Now we get to settle it where the stakes are the highest, I’ll be ready.”

Said manager Ray Chaparro, “The loss to Martin was a setback for Daniel and the team but he was in great shape this past Friday and truly showed his determination to get back his title. No doubt he’ll be ready for Jose Haro on June 10 in what will be an excellent TV fight for the fans.”

Franco vs. Haro is featured at “KO Night Boxing: WAR In WinnaVegas”, presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino. TITLE Boxing is the official gloves provider for KO Night Boxing.

Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. Advance ticket prices are $35.00 ringside (rows 1 & 2), $35.00 VIP Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4), $20.00 General Admission Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4) and $15.00 General Admission Standing Room Only.