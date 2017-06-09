Boxing News 24/7


Daniel “Twitch” Franco and Jose Haro on weight

- Leave a Comment

Top featherweight prospect DANIEL “TWITCH” FRANCO, (16-1-3, 11 KO’s), of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and arch-rival JOSE HARO, (13-1-1, 7 KO’s) of West Jordan, Utah, were both on weight for their USBA Featherweight Title fight Saturday night telecast live on CBS Sports Network, (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT) from the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

Franco weighed in at 125.6 while Hero tipped the scale at 125.2.

Franco vs. Haro is the main event at “KO Night Boxing: WAR in WinnaVegas”, presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino. TITLE Boxing is the official gloves provider for KO Night Boxing.


Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. Advance ticket prices are $35.00 ringside (rows 1 & 2), $35.00 VIP Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4), $20.00 General Admission Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4) and $15.00 General Admission Standing Room Only.
Photos/Stacey Verbeek

Latest Videos



You are here: Home / Press Room / Daniel “Twitch” Franco and Jose Haro on weight

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Mike Perez looking in terrific shape for cruiserweight debut; maybe he should have been a cruiserweight all along

Irish-based former heavyweight contender Mike Perez is raring to go tomorrow night, when he will box his cruiserweight debut. Tipping...

Close