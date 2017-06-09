Daniel “Twitch” Franco and Jose Haro on weight

Top featherweight prospect DANIEL “TWITCH” FRANCO, (16-1-3, 11 KO’s), of Rancho Cucamonga, CA and arch-rival JOSE HARO, (13-1-1, 7 KO’s) of West Jordan, Utah, were both on weight for their USBA Featherweight Title fight Saturday night telecast live on CBS Sports Network, (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT) from the WinnaVegas Casino and Resort in Sloan, Iowa.

Franco weighed in at 125.6 while Hero tipped the scale at 125.2.

Franco vs. Haro is the main event at “KO Night Boxing: WAR in WinnaVegas”, presented by KO Night Boxing LLC, in association with Roc Nation Sports, Ringside Ticket Inc. and WinnaVegas Resort Casino. TITLE Boxing is the official gloves provider for KO Night Boxing.





Tickets are on sale at the WinnaVegas box office and online at www.tickets.winnavegas.biz. Advance ticket prices are $35.00 ringside (rows 1 & 2), $35.00 VIP Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4), $20.00 General Admission Reserved Seating (rows 3 & 4) and $15.00 General Admission Standing Room Only.

Photos/Stacey Verbeek