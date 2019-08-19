Daniel P. Lewis completes charity world record attempt sponsored by MTK Global

Daniel P. Lewis successfully completed his charity world record attempt for the most consecutive rounds sparring.





MTK Global was the official sponsor of the event at Camp and Furnace in Liverpool, as Daniel passed the previous world record of 141 rounds and finished on 143 rounds.

There were plenty of stars in attendance who helped Lewis on his journey, including Martin Murray, Tasha Jonas, Darren Till, Sam Maxwell, Derry Mathews, Robbie Davies Jr, Sean Dodd, and many more.

A big crowd was also on hand to support Daniel throughout the extremely challenging day, after spending over 10 hours in the ring sparring in order to achieve his incredible goal.





The charity world record attempt was to raise awareness for Foot in the Door Films CIC’s local campaign: Be Inspired to Achieve – Big Film Project, and is also supporting No More Knives, Cash For Kids, and the Derry Mathews Academy.

Daniel P.Lewis said: “There are too many messages of support to respond to but thank you to everyone. I’ve spent the night in hospital but I’m OK! Now I don’t want to see a boxing gym for a month after that!”

Martin Murray added: “I did a few rounds with him and it was good to help him along. Fair play to him as it’s amazing what he’s doing. It’s for charity so it’s all for a good cause.”

Sam Maxwell added: “It’s great and it’s good to support a good cause. Now that it’s gone down in history I can say I was there. It was a great turnout and a brilliant day.”

MTK Global’s Martin Murray, Sam Maxwell, Natasha Jonas and Derry Mathews will all be taking part in the charity event, along with the likes of Callum Smith, Robbie Davies Jr, John H Stracey, Paul Butler, Sean Dodd and many more.

Charity world record attempt organiser Daniel P.Lewis said: “Having the support and backing from MTK Global is fantastic and I feel truly blessed. MTK Global are the real deal, and to think they are backing me is great motivation for my world record attempt.

“I can’t thank MTK Global enough for their involvement and support. It fills me with such confidence that what started off as a small idea in my head will be an event everyone will be talking about for weeks. The fighters and whole team behind the scenes at MTK Global have been amazing and from the bottom of my heart I thank them.

“The four charities we’re supporting are all very close to my heart. Cash For Kids is one as I believe it’s so important we look after our children and give them the best possible life. No More Knives is ran by my very good friend Paul Bentley and what he is trying to do for this campaign is amazing.

“Derry Mathews Boxing Academy is something I have so much respect for. With his very respectful career and achievements he could have quite easily retired and done nothing. Instead he uses his knowledge and experience to give back to the local community and helps guides the next generation in achieving great things in boxing.

“What he does with the local youth and certainly with his diverse club members and not showing any discrimination to anyone and their abilities. I have huge respect for that.

“Foot In The Door Films CIC being able to support this is outstanding. They are helping to create skills and employment to local people, from students to vulnerable adults to army veterans, which is amazing.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “We are honoured to be the official sponsors of this charity world record attempt in Liverpool which is for some fantastic causes.

“These are all communities who have so heavily supported us, so it is our privilege to give back to them and to try and help them in any way we can.

“We’re confident that it will be an extremely successful event on Sunday and once again we are delighted to be associated with it.”

