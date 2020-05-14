Daniel Kinahan Named Special Advisor To Khk Sports

International boxing power broker, Daniel Kinahan, has been appointed as special advisor to KHK Sports in Bahrain.

Mr. Kinahan has been involved in the world of combat sports, at the highest levels, since his earlier days as one of the original founders of MTK Global before branching away and advising some of the biggest names and organizations in the industry for over a decade and has been instrumental in securing some of the biggest global events in the sport. As advisor for Top Rank in the MENA region, his expertise and connections will strengthen the KHK Sports brand and immediately expand its international reach.

Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Sports (KHK Sports) is a vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee and Founder of BRAVE Combat Federation.

In this significant move, Mr. Kinahan’s role will advise across KHK Sports entire portfolio, encompassing KHK MMA, KHK Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion and BRAVE Combat Federation.

KHK Sports focuses on developing the national sports economy in nineteen nations, bringing together the FDI, trade relationships and tourism exposure through sports.

KHK Sports is known for developing sports business, primarily in combat sports. KHK Sports holds international world events and owns the largest sports media property in the Middle East.

KHK Sports supports local and international athletes, advances and develops mixed martial arts in Bahrain at all levels, including establishing a national team and alongside bringing in global talent and events to the and also encourages the youth of Bahrain to engage and compete in sports.

Under KHK Sports, the organization has successfully launched KHK MMA, KHK Boxing, KHK Racing, KHK Wrestling, KHK Cricket and Mixed Martial Arts Promotion BRAVE Combat Federation, in addition to investing in many other areas including European Soccer Clubs.

His Highness recognizes the importance of sporting events in promoting the Kingdom of Bahrain globally and enhancing the Kingdom’s tourism industry and the economy. His Highness appreciates the tremendous value Mr. Kinahan will lend to the organization.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa commented; “Sports plays a major part in shaping our youth and defining the future of the world. With an infrastructure that can evolve, the sports provide opportunity, regardless or race, religion or even marketability; and simply based on talent and becoming a global project for uniting the world. It is about hope and belief that the impossible does not exist. This will be our vision for KHK sports to achieve and with a great team we can.”

Speaking on the announcement, CEO of KHK Sports, KHK MMA and President of BRAVE Combat Federation, Mohammed Shahid said; “I would like to officially welcome Mr. Daniel Kinahan to the KHK Family. It is a pleasure to have him on board. His involvement in combat sports, his achievements and his knowledge is what we need for our vision for KHK sports.

Daniel has the same vision for sports as us; changing lives, equal opportunities, making dreams come true and uniting the world through sports. KHK SPORTS are happy to officially have Mr. Kinahan as our special advisor.”

Mr. Kinahan added; “It is an honour for me to work with His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Mr. Mohammed Shahid and the entire the team at KHK Sports. KHK Sports has made an impressive mark on the world of combat sports and has fantastic ambitions to grow into a global powerhouse. I look forward to working with the team to realise these dreams and further build Bahrain combat sports into a globally recognized presence. We will create opportunities for Bahraini fighters on the international stage whilst attracting the biggest names in the sport to the Kingdom.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa has been visionary in his approach to the sport and has built KHK Sports out of passion which is paramount to continued growth and inspiration of the people of Bahrain.”