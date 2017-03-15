Brooklyn Boxing™ Unveils Limited Edition Merchandise Ahead Of Jacobs Vs. Golovkin Showdown

The Special Collection is Available at BrooklynBoxingShop.com

BROOKLYN (March 15, 2017) – BROOKLYN BOXING has partnered with Brooklyn retailer Antler & Woods to unveil a special collection of limited edition merchandise in support of Brooklyn native Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs, ahead of his showdown with Gennady “GGG” Golovkin on Saturday, March 18.





The collection features sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, and hats adorned with black and gold BROOKLYN BOXING branding. Select pieces showcase a signature print with a boxer’s key tools for training: heavy bags, speed bags, and gloves. Jacobs, a bone cancer survivor, chose gold as the main color in honor of his fight against the disease, and as a nod to the championship belts on the line during Saturday’s fight.

As Jacobs and his cornermen take their walk from his locker room to the ring, they’ll wear a full array of BROOKLYN BOXING gear. Jacobs’ fight kit will include branded gloves, trunks and a robe, which will feature his “Miracle Man” moniker, and, in what has become custom for Jacobs, his trunks will display his son’s name, Nate, across the waistband. Jacobs’ cornermen will unveil a more non-traditional look sporting “Team Jacobs” varsity cardigans, which will also be available at retail.

“Every time I step into the ring, I hope to make Brooklyn proud,” said Jacobs. “The Miracle Man collection is for Brooklyn, by Brooklyn, and I’m honored to have the borough in my corner on Saturday night.”

BROOKLYN BOXING has also rolled out a social campaign in support of Jacobs, in which fans are encouraged to post photos using the hashtag #InDanielsCorner to show their support.

On Saturday night, BROOKLYN BOXING will host a watch party at McMahon’s Public House on 5th Ave. in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The party will be sponsored by Corona, and will feature prizes and giveaways throughout the night. The limited edition merchandise will also be for sale at the party.

BROOKLYN BOXING, the flourishing boxing platform for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, launched its merchandise line last year. The line features a unique brand of active wear, lifestyle apparel, and accessories for men and women, fighters and fans alike.

Fans can purchase the apparel online at BrooklynBoxingShop.com, and in person on Saturday at McMahon’s Public House.

ABOUT ANTLER & WOODS:

Where country roads and street culture collide, Antler & Woods is limited edition quality goods for all seasons. Antler & Woods opened the doors to its Brooklyn brick-and-mortar location on May 15, 2015, located at 374 Atlantic Ave in Boerum Hill.

Daniel Jacobs to wear Brooklyn Boxing™ branded merchandise in showdown against Golovkin

Middleweight champion and Brooklyn native Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs will wear BROOKLYN BOXING branded merchandise in the ring when he fights against unified middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin on March 18.

Jacobs, who in June was named the face of BROOKLYN BOXING, the flourishing boxing platform for Barclays Center, will train and compete in branded gloves, trunks, shoes and robes and will wear other apparel during fight week events and in the post-fight press conference.

“I’m excited to represent BROOKLYN BOXING and the 2.6 million people in my home borough,” said Jacobs, who grew up in Brownsville. “My story is about never giving up and that’s the spirit and perseverance I’ll be bringing into the ring against Golovkin on March 18. I will make Brooklyn proud.”

In 2011, Jacobs was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a life-threatening form of bone cancer. After an arduous battle, radiation treatments and surgery, Jacobs returned to the ring at Barclays Center where he went on to win his WBA world middleweight title in August 2014, a belt he still holds.

“We couldn’t be more proud to have Daniel representing BROOKLYN BOXING,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “Daniel’s determination and courage capture the spirit of the borough and we are confident that he will return to Barclays Center for his next fight with all of Golovkin’s world middleweight championship belts.”

Launched earlier this year, the BROOKLYN BOXING merchandise line features a unique brand of active wear, lifestyle apparel, accessories for men and women, fighters and fans alike.

The assortment includes in-ring essentials like BROOKLYN BOXING training gear, gloves and corner buckets, as well as street wear such as hats, hoodies, shirts, and socks. Fans can purchase their own apparel at BrooklynBoxingShop.com.

BROOKLYN BOXING is making an annual donation to Jacobs’ Get In The Ring Foundation, through which he advocates for children struggling with cancer, childhood obesity, and bullying.