Daniel Jacobs To Attend Hall of Fame Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today former middleweight champion and current top contender “Miracle Man” Daniel Jacobs will be in Canastota to attend festivities planned for the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 7-10th.





“Daniel Jacobs is a fantastic young fighter who has already captured a world championship and is on the verge of a title challenge again soon,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are thrilled that the ‘Miracle Man’ will be in Canastota to take part Hall of Fame Weekend festivities.”

Fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, Jacobs had a decorated amateur career before turning pro in 2007. As a pro he reigned as WBA middleweight champion from 2014-2017 and holds wins over Caleb Truax, Sergio Mora, Peter Quillin and, most recently, Maciej Sulecki (W 12) in a bout televised live on HBO from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The skillful Jacobs lost a narrow decision to 160-pound champion Gennady Golovkin in 2017. Known as the “Miracle Man” for his battle and victory over an aggressive form of bone cancer in 2011, Jacobs has a 34-2 (29 KOs) record.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Riddick Bowe, Miguel Cotto, Wladimir Klitschko, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd, Jessie Vargas and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.