Daniel Jacobs – Maciej Sulecki tickets now on sale

Tickets are Now On Sale for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, an outstanding evening of professional boxing on Saturday, April 28 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA, tickets starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.





Headlining the event, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated world ranked Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s).

Opening the HBO telecast, undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby MILLER, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) faces former world title challenger, JOHANN “The Reptile” DUHAUPUS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator.

Also returning to Barclays Center on the non-televised portion, WBA Lightweight Women’s World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland will fight in a 10-round world title unification against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

Additionally, fighting in separate 10-round bouts, former heavyweight world title challenger ARTUR ‘The Pin’ SZPILKA, (20-3-0, 15 KO’s), of Wieliczka, Poland, returns along with emerging, unbeaten knockout artist SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, New York, against opponents to be announced.





SOCIAL MEDIA