Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams will declare Saturday, April 22, 2017 to be ‘Daniel Jacobs Day’ in Brooklyn, in a ceremony at that evening’s Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter welterweight showdown at Barclays Center.

Jacobs’ Get In The Ring Foundation, through which he advocates for children struggling with cancer, childhood obesity, and bullying, will donate 100 tickets to the event to local families, children, teens in the Brooklyn community.





Jacobs, a Brownsville, Brooklyn-native, has fought at Barclays Center five times, and most recently, challenged Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in a closely contested loss. Jacobs is the face of BROOKLYN BOXING™, the flourishing boxing platform for Barclays Center, through which he trains and competes in branded gloves, trunks, shoes and robes.

In March, BROOKLYN BOXING unveiled a special merchandise collection in Jacobs’ honor, which features sweatshirts, sweatpants, t-shirts, and hats adorned with black and gold BROOKLYN BOXING branding alongside the fighter’s “Miracle Man” moniker, and is sold at BrooklynBoxingShop.com.

In 2011, Jacobs was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a life-threatening form of bone cancer. After an arduous battle, radiation treatments and surgery, Jacobs returned to the ring at Barclays Center where he went on to win the WBA world middleweight title in August 2014.

