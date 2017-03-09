Daniel Franco faces Christopher Martin on 3/23 in Los Angeles, CA

Top undefeated prospect DANIEL “TWITCH” FRANCO, (15-0-3, 10 KO’s) of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, will make his highly anticipated return to Southern California on Thursday, March 23 in the 8-round main event against battle-tested veteran CHRISTOPHER “S.D. KID” MARTIN, (29-8-3, 9 KO’s) at EXCHANGE LA Nightclub in Downtown Los Angeles.

Presented by Bash Entertainment, advance tickets starting at $60 can be purchased by calling 818-8584342. EXCHANGE LA is located at 618 South Spring Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 6:30 p.m. PT. EXCHANGE LA is ages 21 and over only.





“I’m so very excited to be fighting in Southern California for the first time in over two years,” said the 25-year-old world ranked Franco. “While I’ve loved fighting in Oakland and Washington, D.C., there’s no place like home.”

“Christopher Martin is a very tough test, he’s fought many world champions and numerous contenders and I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Daniel and his team on this main event. Given the styles of both fighters, this fight will provide action from the opening bell and great entertainment for our fans at the DTLA,” said STEVE BASH of Bash Entertainment.

“Daniel has continued to shine, exceeding expectations with each fight and having him fight at home in front of his family and huge number of local fans will make for a very special evening,” said RAY CHAPARRO, Manager of Daniel Franco.

Most recently, Franco won the IBF-USBA Lightweight Title with a sensational fourth round stoppage of previously undefeated Derrick Murray on November 10, 2016 in Washington, D.C. in the main event of the prestigious FIGHT NIGHT annual charity boxing event. The victory was his third in 2016, all by knockout.

Fighting out of San Diego, the 30-year-old Martin has shared the ring with world champions Gary Russell Jr., Jhonny Gonzalez and a wealth of contenders and top prospects including Miguel Marriaga, Daniel Roman, Roberto Castaneda, Teon Kennedy, Luis Orlando Del Valle and Chris Avalos.