Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo Signs with Liveco Boxing

Young, Dynamic Daniel Andujo Set for Two Upcoming Fights

Thousand Palms, CA — Liveco Boxing is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel “El Pantera” Andujo (3-1 1KO) to its growing stable of fighters.

Andujo is a 5’ 3” super flyweight currently training in Murrieta, CA and is managed by Tom DiFrancesco. The speedy right hander is about to get busy. He’s preparing for his first trip north of the border. He is scheduled for a four-round bout against P.G. Tondo in Canada at the Cornwall Civic Complex on April 15th. He then returns to fight on friendly turf in the Palm Springs Boxing Gala inside the Renaissance Hotel on May 20th. He will be appearing on the undercard that evening against Sergio Lopez, a Las Vegas battler known for his grit and determination.

Andujo’s last win, a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Elwin Soto (2-1), was also at the Renaissance where Andujo hopes to put on a show for his local fans. He currently trains out of his own gym in nearby Murrieta where he also trains other boxers.

The dazzling 18-year-old caught the boxing bug when he turned 13 after years of watching fights with his father on TV. He says that was their way of communicating and maintaining a bond. He decided to start training in the Temecula Boxing Gym–home to a number of successful California fighters.

He quickly piled up wins including silver and gold respectively in the 2016 and 2017 National P.A.L. championships. He won silver in bi-nationals against Mexico; won the SoCal State Boxing Championships twice; and fought in the junior Olympics.

Andujo compiled a 33-7 record as an amateur and turned pro late in 2016. His first bout lasted 47 seconds when he recorded a knockout of Israel Hernandez in Temecula in front of his fan base. In his second pro fight, Andujo gave the crowd a much longer look at his skills. He went the distance with tenacious Cesar Guzman in four rounds, giving his fans the opportunity to watch “El Pantera” win a unanimous decision.

Liveco founder Ron Sanderson became one of those fans after the Soto fight in Palm Springs. “We saw Daniel on the card at the Renaissance. We loved his ring presence and his tenacity. We knew we had to sign him to our stable.”

Andujo says he loves performing and fighting for the crowd. He enjoys the energy and getting under the glare of the lights. At only 18 years of age, “El Pantera” said he’s still growing and considering moving up a weight class in the future so he can find more fights.

“It’s exciting right now, “Andujo said. “I’ve got Liveco with me and Tom (DiFrancesco) has my back. He’s the one who first saw me in the gym and encouraged me to keep working like I have been and told me someday I’d be world champion.”

