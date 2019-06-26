Daniel Dubois vs. Nate Gorman analyzed by Ben Davison

BEN DAVISON has emerged as one of British boxing’s top trainers over the last 12 months through his work with lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and WBO super-middleweight title holder, Billy Joe Saunders.





He has also wowed fans with his expert knowledge at breaking down fights.

We put him on the spot and asked Ben to assess the fascinating vacant British heavyweight title fight between Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) that takes place at London’s o2 on Saturday July 13, live on BT Sport. A fight not to be missed.

Here is what Davison had to say when we caught up with him.





GORMAN VERDICT

“Key factors for Nathan are that he keeps his feet moving and doesn’t allow Daniel to plant his feet and have the balance to load up on his shots.

“It will be hard for Daniel to carry the same power if he is having to travel and punch at the same time.

“Nathan’s also got very good head movement, variety and good shot selection. If he can keep his feet moving whether it’s big steps or small steps he’ll be bringing Daniel towards him.

“Daniel having to travel and close the distance means he’ll be having to step into Nathan. With good timing, good head movement and good counters he could make Daniel pay.

“I think it’s important that Nathan puts an exit on his shots so when he makes Daniel miss he makes him pay.”

DUBOIS VERDICT

“What’s key for Daniel is feints to throw Nathan’s timing off.

“I think changing the tempo of his work and not chasing Nathan is important.

“If Daniel gets carried away with the moment and looks for the knockout with Nathan getting under his skin he could play right into Nathan’s hands.”

FIGHT VERDICT

“I think it’s a good fight between two upcoming prospects and I think who gets their game plan right and can make those adjustments through the fight will come out on top.”

