Men On Fire – Professional Boxing – Friday 6th October 2017

Sanigar Events presents ‘Men on Fire’ a night of explosive Professional Boxing at The Dolman Hall, Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol featuring the best up and coming West Country talent.

Dan Sarkozi will headline the 10 fight show following on from a gritty 6 round points victory against an in form Nathan Hardy back in June. Sarkozi has his sights set on a southern area title shot and nothing less than a stand out performance will be enough for the popular Bristolian.

Frome’s hero Ryan ‘The Somerset Stallion’ Wheeler returns to Bristol after selling out The Cheese and Grain Hall in his hometown earlier this year. Wheeler aims to continue his 9 fight winning streak as he looks for domestic titles in the near future. Exciting undefeated lightweight prospect Tim Cutler fights for the third time at Ashton Gate this year and hopes to show more of the heart and determination that has gained him 8 successive victories.





Weston Super Mare’s all action Liam Hunt anticipates another tough contest when he steps through the ropes and bids to improve his professional record to 6 wins with only 1 defeat. The impressive Taunton based Pole Pawel August will also feature in a 4 round light heavyweight contest, his second of the year. August has looked punch perfect so far and not lost a round in either of his fights.

Light Heavyweight fan favourite Lee Nutland returns to the ring after a shock defeat last time out. Nutland who was dominating the fight against Reinis Porozovs was caught with a perfect right hand and forced to retire at the end of the second round with a broken jaw. Nutland is keen to wipe away the memory of his last fight with an impressive victory in October.

Bristol’s highly touted Aaron Sutton continues to make his mark on the super welterweight division, Sutton has had 2 wins from 2 fights and is making key improvements with revered Bristol trainer Alan Thompson in his corner. Gym mate Tyler Davies made an impressive professional debut against Andy Harris showing venom in his punches he made his way to a comfortable 40-37 points win. Torquay’s Nathan Halton featured in a fight of the night thriller in Frome with a 1 point loss against rugged Welshman Geraint Goodridge. Halton is keen to avenge his only defeat and a statement victory on October 6th should give him an extra boost.

Weston Super Mare banger Rob Boardman completes the line up and is itching to let his hands go after a frustrating hiatus from the ring. Boardman has been training hard with local coach Dean Lewis and promises to build momentum with some knockout performances, starting at Ashton Gate.





*** Tickets priced at £30 Unreserved seating, £40 Ringside and £50 & £60 VIP Tables including food are available from Sanigar Events on 0117 949 6699 *** Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10