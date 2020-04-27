Dan Rafael to host new sports show “Stars and Champions” on Impact

Veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael has been one of the best in his field, covering the great sport of boxing for decades and now has signed on to host a weekly show on the Impact Network. The newly created show will look into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on athletes, promoters, executives and entertainers across the world and also explore the necessary steps needed to return live events to the masses.

Impact Media Group, which produces and programs content for Impact Network is formally announcing the deal with partner SMH Group. The show will premiere on Friday, May 8th at 10:30pm eastern. The Impact Network is available in 88 million homes and is the largest independent minority-owned and operated network in the world.

Impact Network Chairman Bishop Wayne T Jackson, who founded the network a decade ago, stated that he is very excited to announce the addition of Dan to Impact and is very pleased that he will work with us to educate and update our viewers on when we will all return to having some sort of live entertainment. While entertainment is extremely important, Jackson would like to remind us that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that Impact being a faith-based network first and foremost, endeavors to continually inform the community by delivering information that raises awareness and brings hope to viewers everywhere.

As Impact Media heads Royal Jackson, Terry Arnold and SMH Groups Steven Marcano plan out 2020, they all agree that they would love to create a weekly program around Rafael.

Royal Jackson and Mr. Arnold believe that providing quality programming with top tier talent on The Impact Network is essential to diversifying it’s programming, audience and brand and is a natural next step in fulfilling the Impact vision.

Steve Marcano of SMH is ecstatic to partner with Impact to bring great content to our community and give new opportunities to those who wouldn’t access it.

SMH and Impact Media Group recently entered into a 5-year deal to bring weekly live boxing matches on Saturday nights from 10:30 pm EST to 12:30 am with 36 events slated for 2021. Also, there is a programming block from 4pm to 7pm slotted for original programming while Stars and Champions will remain in its current 10:30 pm eastern slot.

Impact Network is currently becoming a favorite for promoters and producers alike as several shows are being given the green light with promoters locking in dates for 2021. Impact’s head of legal Rick Torres said that he is targeting closing 60 percent of the 2021 calendar by the end of September.

Stars and Champions producers Ryan Burton, DeShawn Wayne and executive producer Kevin McGovern would also like to announce that the featured guest for the premiere episode will be none other than the CEO of retired pound-for-pound king Floyd “Money” Mayweather’s Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe.

Tune in for more and witness the future of clean, family-friendly, cutting edge entertainment and sports on the Impact Network.