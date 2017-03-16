Dan Baker to be Ring Announcer for Golden Gloves

Philadelphia broadcasting legend Dan Baker will be the guest ring announcer at the annual Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Eastern Regional Championships at the 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 1.

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab will host the tournament, marking the 21st year the gym has been involved with this great event. Proceeds from the Golden Gloves will help the Joe Hand Boxing Gym and Computer Lab fund its ever-growing roster of programs for children.





“Joe Hand Sr. and Joe Hand Jr. have accomplished so much good for the community,” Baker said. “I’ve known both gentlemen for a long time and admire them greatly, so when they invited me to be a guest announcer for this Golden Gloves event, I was happy to assist!”

Baker is best known as the voice of Veterans Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park. Baker has been the public address announcer for the Philadelphia Phillies since 1972 and the Philadelphia Eagles from 1985 to 2014.

Baker has served as a public address announcer for five World Series (1980, 1983, 1993, 2008, and 2009), two Major League Baseball All-Star games (1976 and 1996), and three NFC Championship games (2002, 2003, and 2004). After the 2007 retirement of New York Yankees P.A. announcer Bob Sheppard, Baker became the longest active tenured public address announcer in Major League Baseball.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and will be available at the door or by calling Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the first bout scheduled for 7 p.m. Sponsorships are also available.

ABOUT THE JOE HAND BOXING GYM & COMPUTER LAB

Started by Joe Hand Promotions in 1995, the Joe Hand Boxing Gym, a non-profit organization, has been a community landmark for over 20 years. Joe Hand Sr., a retired Philadelphia police detective, saw the gym as a safe place for Philly’s children and young adults to hone their skills in boxing or spend time learning computer skills for their futures.

The Joe Hand Boxing Gym offers regulation boxing rings, brand new equipment and a modern computer center where children from the community can participate in the educational process.