Damien Vazquez and Blair Cobbs quotes

Unbeaten prospects, super-flyweight Damien “Sugar” Vazquez (11-0, 6 KOs), and super-lightweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (6-0, 5 KOs), who both fight under the Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) management banner, give their thoughts on their training camps and upcoming showdowns taking place this Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the Palenque de la Feria in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The card is promoted by Damien Vazquez’s “Sugar Promotions” in associations with Malibu Films and SOBA Recovery Centers. Vasquez will face Galicia Morelos in an 8-round bout, and Cobbs will battle Hugo Padilla in a 6-rounder.

Here is what they had to say…

On his recent training camp…

“I got some good sparring for this upcoming fight. All the hard work is done now. Bones Adams and my brother Israel are doing a great job getting me prepared for the next level. I’m in tip top shape and I’m going to be throwing a lot of punches in this fight. Everyone will see my enhanced skills on fight night.”

On fighting in Mexico…

“I love fighting in Mexico because the fans are loud. You can feel the energy inside the arena. Every time there is an exchange, the crowd goes crazy. This will be my sixth time fighting out there and I know its going to be exciting.”

On the state of the super-flyweight division…

“The division is filled with talented fighters all across the board. Although they have a few losses, Roman Gonzalez and Rau’Shee Warren are some of the big names in the sport. I’m just looking to continue my march up the rankings with the hopes of cracking the top ten in the near future.

On what a win will do for his career…

“A victory gets me one step closer to my goal of become a world champion. I know with hard work, I’ll get there. I’m just going to take it one day at a time.





Unbeaten Super-Lightweight Prospect

BLAIR “THE FLAIR” COBBS

On his recent training camp with former world champion, Bones Adams…

“I’m always pushing myself to be in the best shape possible and this camp was no different. I had a lot of different looks in sparring and I’ll be prepared for any style the comes my way. My weight is good and I’m feeling great. Me and Bones have a great relationship. He knows what it takes to become a world champion so his knowledge is very valuable. I do my best to feed off his energy and listen to his instructions. He’s a great coach and were going to get to the top together.”

On fighting in Mexico…

I”m ready to go out there and a solid victory. I’m going to be aggressive with the thought of ending the fight early. I only got one thing on my mind and that’s to destroy my opponent.”

On the current state of his career…

“Since I signed with Greg Hannely, my career has taken off. This will be my third fight since May of 2017 and I’m glad to be staying busy. I know Prince Ranch Boxing has some big plans coming up. My vision is to stay undefeated and keep climbing up the rankings. I love were I’m at right now.”

On training at the Prince Ranch Boxing Facility…

“Training in Las Vegas at the Prince Ranch Boxing gym is a great experience. A lot of good fighters come through from all around the world. There is never a boring day at this gym. Everyone that trains there is elite. I’m getting the best work in the world.”