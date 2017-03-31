Damien Vasquez fights this Sat.

Las VEGAS, NV (March 31, 2017) – This Saturday, April 1, 2017, undefeated flyweight prospect, Damien “Sugar” Vasquez (9-0, 4 KOs), will step in the ring against Lorenzo Trejo (35-32-1, 22 KOs), a veteran of sixty-eight fights. The 8-round main event, will take place at the Riverebend Sports Complex in Salt Lake City, UT.

Damien, the nephew of former two-time super-bantamweight world champion, Israel Vazquez, fights out of Las Vegas, NV, with trainer, Bones Adams. Adams, a former super-bantamweight champion himself, feels Damien Vasquez has all the talent to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Israel.





“Since I’ve been training with Damien, I’ve watched him grow as a fighter,” said Clarence “Bones” Adams. “He’s getting better with each fight and I really believe he can win a world title someday. He definitely has the talent and work ethic to do so. He reminds me of his uncle Israel in many ways.”

Facing a veteran like Trejo, is just the type of fight Damien is looking for. Vasquez wants to face fighters with a lot of experience.

“I’m sure Trejo has a lot of tricks up his sleeve with all his experience,” said Damien Vasquez. “These are the type of fights I look forward too, where a young fighter like myself can learn a few things. I’m going to set the pace early, and go from there. By no means am I taking him lightly.”

Vasquez’s father Oscar, has been in his sons corner from day one. He’s thrilled, knowing his son has progressed since his first pro fight.

“I’m very proud of my son because I know how hard he works, and I can see the improvement after every fight,” said Oscar Vasquez. “My brother and I always knew he had the talent to become a good professional boxer. I’m confident he’ll come out victorious against a tough veteran like Trejo.”