Damien Hooper faces Renold Quinlan on 4/7 in Brisbane, Australia

In what promises to be an explosive clash at light heavyweight classy boxer-puncher Damien “Super” Hooper 13-1 (8) will defend his WBO International title over 10 rounds against knockout artist Renold “Dunghutti Destroyer” Quinlan 12-2 (8) on the undercard of the WBO top five clash between junior middleweights Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan and Jimmy Kilrain Kelly at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Brisbane on April 7.

“Hooper and Quinlan are two of the most talented boxers in Australia,” says Paul Keegan of DDP Sports.





“Hooper has the Olympic pedigree and has carried that form through to the pros, while Quinlan might be the most dangerous puncher in the country after his upset win over Daniel Geale.”

The 2012 London Olympian surprised the world with his ten round unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Russian Umar Salamov on the undercard of Jeff Horn’s world title winning fight against ring legend Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane last July.

“It’s good to be getting back in the ring on a big card like this. When DDP offered me this opportunity and I didn’t have to think twice,” says Hooper. “I am looking to make a statement against Quinlan on April 7.”

The “Dunghutti Warrior” made a name for himself in 2016 when he travelled to Daniel Geale’s hometown of Hobart and stopped the former WBA and IBF world middleweight champion in two rounds.





“This is a huge opportunity for me to show the world what I am capable of,” says Quinlan. “Hooper is ranked number nine in the world and I want that ranking. He won’t know what hit him.”

Hooper versus Quinlan is just one of nine evenly matched fights on the “Revolution” undercard.

“Australian fight fans have been crying out for quality match-ups like these and we are pleased to be able to deliver,” says Keegan.

Also on the card will be Herman Ene Purcell vs Hunter Sam at heavyweight, Nathan Webber vs Steven Maxwell at welterweight, Deanha Hobbs vs Arlene Blencowe at welterweight and former amateur star “Big” Joe Goodall making his professional debut against Filipo Fonoti Masoe at heavyweight. The show will also feature former world heavyweight title challenger Alex Leapai along with Cameron Hammond, James MacDonald and Matt Casboult in separate fights.