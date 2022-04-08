Damian Sosa KOs Jesus Vega – Boxing Results

Mexican contender Damian “Samurai” Sosa (20-1, 11 KOs) defended his WBO Latino Super Welterweight Championship with an impressive knockout victory against Jesus “Ingeniero” Vega (22-3-1, 13 KOs) of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico in the main event of a Toscano Boxing Promotions show Friday night at Zonkeys Auditorium in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and live on FITE.TV Pay-Per-View.

Sosa ended the bout at 1:35 of the third round and once again demonstrated his desire to have a world title opportunity in the near future.

“It was a good fight,” said Damian Sosa. “I think I had control of the entire fight. In the second round, he landed a hard shot on me, but aside from that I felt I had control of the entire bout and that I was doing what my corner was telling me to do.”

“I think we all dream of one day being able to fight for a world title. I prepare myself every day for that. I know that the opportunity will present itself one day because I will look for it. I’ll continue growing and waiting for that opportunity.”

In the co-main event, Pedro Bernal (9-1-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico scored an upset unanimous decision victory over Manuel Jaimes (12-1, 10 KOS) of Stockton, California to capture the WBC Youth Lightweight Title. After eight rounds of action, the judges scored the fight 77-76, 77-76 and 77-75 in favor of the new champion.

Carlos Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico scored a brutal first-round knockout victory against David Rangel (13-11, 9 KOs) of Cintalapa, Chiapas, Mexico in a scheduled six-round middleweight bout. Garcia ended the bout at 55 seconds of the opening round.

Jose Luis Vazquez (7-0, 2 KOs) of Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, Mexico scored a split decision win against Omar Martinez (4-3, 3 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico after six rounds of battle in the lightweight division. One judge scored the fight 58-56 for Martinez, but two others had it 58-56 and 58-57 in Vazquez’s favor.

Gabriel Muratalla (7-0, 4 KOs) of Fontana, Calif. scored a knockout win over Jose Giovanny Pinedo (4-4, 1 KO) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico in a scheduled six-round super bantamweight clash. Muratalla ended matters at 2:58 of the first round.

Arturo Cortez (6-1-1, 5 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico defeated Carlos Alberto Ocampo (9-4-4, 6 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico via second-round technical knockout. The official time of the stoppage was 2:54 of the aforementioned round.

Cristian Cruz (17-6, 7 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico scored a fourth-round technical knockout against Daniel Acosta (9-5, 6 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico in a scheduled six-rounder in the lightweight division.

Carlos Flores (23-1, 13 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico captured the WBA Fedecaribe Featherweight Title with a unanimous decision win against Jesus Rendon (15-12, 9 KOs) of Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico. Flores won with scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Sosa vs. Vega was a scheduled 10-round battle for the WBO Latino Super Welterweight Championship presented by Toscano Boxing Promotions. The event took place on Friday, April 8 at Zonkeys Auditorium in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico and was streamed live on Pay-Per-View via FITE.TV.