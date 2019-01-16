Damian Kiwior Ready To Bounce Back

Damian Kiwior admits he’ll be in a fight he needs to win when he does battle with the undefeated Wes Smith next month.





The two have been matched for a six-round welterweight showdown that tops the bill at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday February 16.

They headline BCB Promotions’ first West Midlands offering of 2019, which will take place two days after Valentine’s Day. The show is called ‘No Love Lost.’

Kiwior has a point to prove after he was handed his first pro defeat last December, when he was nudged out by a round in a points loss to Chris Jenkinson.





The 25-year-old had previously recorded four straight over-the-distance victories but he’s accustomed to the length awaits him, having gone six twice already.

The Polish powerhouse is now based in Wolverhampton, having moved over to join his cousin, David, and joining up with BCB shortly after.

He was a decorated amateur in his homeland, winning a host of national honours and representing his country at international level.

He flew the flag for Poland at the European and World Championships and the World Series of Boxing, over an unpaid career that spanned over 250 contests.

Kiwior’s ambitions are to reach world level as a professional, with the Commonwealth and European route in mind to get there.

He said: “I had a very rich amateur career, but I feel I’m still a student of pro boxing because I think it’s a lot different.

“I’m still working on technique and building my endurance, because physical strength as a pro is very important.

“My last fight didn’t go my way, I can’t justify defeat but anyone close to me knows what happened. Such is sport and I have to be stronger.

“I was unable to show what I can do best. It was a painful lesson for me and I’ve drawn my conclusions from that.

“My goal hasn’t changed. I want to win the most important titles in boxing and I won’t give up after one unsuccessful performance.

“My cousin has helped to motivate me, Paul Mann has been a big influence on me as have all of the trainers at BCB.

“I’ve gained experience, I will be wiser and stronger whatever happens and I need to go and prove that on February 16.

“I prefer an aggressive style, but I need to learn patience. It’s certainly a plus that I am better prepared now. I’m definitely starting to think about what I’m doing more.

“I’m not British, so sadly I can’t box for the national titles but I’d love to have a go at the Commonwealth, then become the European champion.

“Every boxer dreams of fighting for a world title and I’m no different. I still believe this may be in the future for me and that’s what I strive for.

“I’m not looking past where I am now and my current focus is on Wes Smith. I need a win, so I’ll be 100 per cent prepared.

“I know he’s unbeaten, that’s why I’m motivated to prepare for him. He has an offensive style, like myself, so I invite everyone to come and watch us perform.”

A stacked under-card will precede the main event, with the nine occupying the home corner a mix of prospects and contenders.

The experienced Andrew Robinson, from Redditch, will feature. ‘D’Animal, 34, is a former Midlands and IBO Continental middleweight champion.

Halesowen’s Lennox Clarke is still ranked in Britain’s super middleweight top 10. The undefeated hopeful steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats.

Leon Gower, of Burton, returns after an unsuccessful attempt at the Midlands super bantamweight title, going down to Brad Foster in a thriller last year.

Walsall welterweight prospect, Levi Ferguson, is also in action.

Tipton’s Lee Glover has voiced that he’s plotting a path towards glory at 118lbs, having previously challenged for Midlands and English honours. He’s also back in action.

Danny Ball, from Kingswinford, laces on the gloves again and is from pugilist stock with older brother Jamie a one-time holder of the Midlands strip in the same division of super welter.

Prodigy Liam Davies, 22 and from Telford in Shropshire, boxes for the second time as a pro, looking to build another reputation after representing his country regularly in the amateurs.

Female flyweight hopeful Dani Hodges, boxing out of Burntwood, steps into combat again chasing a hat-trick of paid victories since obtaining a British Boxing Board of Control license.

Super welter Ross Hollis, from Swadlincote in Derbyshire, equally aims for a trio of wins since first punching for pay.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It will be £40 for entry on the door.