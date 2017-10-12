Da Costa Enters Enemy Territory For WBF World Title-Defense

Anne Sophie Da Costa from France, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Light Flyweight Champion, is set to make her third title-defense on Saturday October 28 at the Salle Polyvalente De Mon Idee in Auvillers Les Forges.

Da Costa, 24-2 (11), also a former WBF World Champion at Strawweight, will go into “enemy territory” to face undefeated compatriot Justine Lallemand, who at twenty-five is ten years the younger, and has not yet fought anyone on the level of Da Costa.





While her record is unblemished at 6-0 (1), former amateur stand-out Lallemand is also untested since turning pro in 2015. But she is considered a major talent and will undoubtedly pose a serious threat to Da Costa, despite the defending titlist having a major advantage in experience.

Winning her first world title in 2012 and making one successful defense before losing it to Mexican Susana Cruz Perez in 2014, Da Costa became a two-weight champion the following year and has a total of six previous world championship fights on her resume.

In comparison this will be Lallemand´s first title fight, but since the underdog is residing in nearby Charleville-Mezierez she will have plenty of support at ringside, and could be spurred on to deliver the best performance of her life and cause the upset.

The hunger, freshness, ambition and considerable talent of Lallemand could be a major factor in this fight, headlining a card promoted by CSNA Boxe, and if Da Costa underestimates her challenger she will likely be in for a very long and tough night.