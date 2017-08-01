D-Boys Boxing Team shines at Ringside championships

DandD Management and Promotional team would like to congratulate their amateur division, D-Boys Boxing Gym, for winning five national championships at the Ringside national tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Head coach David Price took 8 youths from the South Jersey area to Kansas City Missouri from July 25-30th, and Five of the eight boxers won gold medals (Lake Tilghman, Wykier Travis, Raymond Ford, Derron Gaines and Dante Trader); and three won bronze metals (Devin Price, Fitzroy Paul and Jule Jackson).

D-Boys Boxing has a goal of keeping the young people in the gyms and out of the streets.

D-Boys boxing is s non-profit organization, and any and all contributions would further efforts of keeping the South Jersey youth on the road to success.