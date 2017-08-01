Boxing News 24/7


D-Boys Boxing Team shines at Ringside championships

- Leave a Comment

DandD Management and Promotional team would like to congratulate their amateur division, D-Boys Boxing Gym, for winning five national championships at the Ringside national tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Head coach David Price took 8 youths from the South Jersey area to Kansas City Missouri from July 25-30th, and Five of the eight boxers won gold medals (Lake Tilghman, Wykier Travis, Raymond Ford, Derron Gaines and Dante Trader); and three won bronze metals (Devin Price, Fitzroy Paul and Jule Jackson).

D-Boys Boxing has a goal of keeping the young people in the gyms and out of the streets.
D-Boys boxing is s non-profit organization, and any and all contributions would further efforts of keeping the South Jersey youth on the road to success.


Latest Videos



You are here: Home / Press Room / D-Boys Boxing Team shines at Ringside championships

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Chris Traietti: Fighter, Promoter, Matchmaker, and Gym Owner

Chris Traietti is an extremely busy individual, who is involved in almost every facet of boxing. He is a promoter...

Close