D’mitrius Ballard And Ulises Sierra To Battle For USNBC Super Middleweight Title

The USNBC Super Middleweight title will be up for grabs when red-hot Super Middleweight prospect D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (16-0, 12 KOs) rides a five-knockout steak into his biggest challenge to date against Ulises Sierra (10-0-2, 6 KOs) in the co-main event of the May 18 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. Sierra has been seen helping Canelo Alvarez in his preparation for his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.





The 10-round fight – which will serve as chief support to WBC Youth World Champion Diego De La Hoya’s (17-0, 9 KOs) fight with Erik Ruiz (16-6-1, 6 KOs) — will take place at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Arizona and be televised on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes starting at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

A slew of Golden Boy’s top prospects will round out the stacked card.

Hoping to make TV, super featherweight prospect Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (8-0, 4 KOs) will face Jesus Aguinaga (5-5-1) in a four or six-round fight. Tanajara is quickly returning from a brutal war in March in which he tasted the canvas for the first time in his career only to rise and win a unanimous decision over Daniel Perales.

Longtime Mexican super lightweight superstar Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (34-1, 28 KOs)will square off in his second fight under the Golden Boy banner in an eight-round battle against an as-yet announced opponent. Manzanarez was last seen in February taking out longtime contender former world champion Gamaliel Diaz with a brutal body shot in the fourth round.

Phoenix, AZ native Eben Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) will take on Rodolfo “Rudy” Gamez (1-2) in a four-round welterweight fight. Vargas, a decorated amateur, will return to the ring only weeks after a stellar first-round knockout against Jose Mesa.

Staying active, undefeated super lightweight prospect Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (9-0, 6 KOs) will return for the second time in just over a month and look for a repeat of his April knockout performance. He will fight Ciudad Juarez’s Ricardo “Maniac” Fernandez (3-4-4) in a six-round super lightweight bout.

Opening up the card, undefeated super flyweight prospect Joshua “The Professor” Franco (9-0, 5 KOs) will battle for six rounds against a soon-to-be announced opponent.

De La Hoya vs. Ruiz is a 10-round super bantamweight bout set for May 18, presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate "Born BOLD." ESPN Deportes and ESPN2 will transmit the fights live from Casino Del Sol beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST. ESPN3 live stream of the fight will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

