Custio Clayton inks with Lee Baxter Promotions

Lee Baxter Promotions is excited to announce the signing of one of Canada’s top boxing stars, welterweight contender Custio Clayton.





Clayton (15-0, 10 knockouts), a 2012 Olympian and six-time national champion, has been knocking on the door of world title contention, fast-tracking through the 147-pound ranks in just over four years as a professional.

The Dartmouth native, who is trained and managed by Eric Belanger, will now have a chance to showcase his skills in the burgeoning boxing hotbed of Toronto, the home base of Lee Baxter Promotions.

“I’m just really excited to get back in the ring. Especially in Toronto, where I can show a new market what I’m all about,” said Clayton, who has relocated to Ottawa, Ontario.





The addition of Clayton bolsters a growing list of potential world title contenders on Baxter’s roster, including Samuel Vargas, Stanyslav Skorokhod, Dusty Harrison and Patrice Volny.

“I’m extremely excited to have Custio on our team. He is the best pure boxing talent in all of Canada, and even though he’s only 15 fights into his pro career, he’s not a fighter who needs coddling or more seasoning,” said Baxter. “We believe he is a fight or two away from a big fight, a world title fight, and we firmly believe he can bring a title home to Canada.”

Clayton was last seen in 2018, when he turned in a comprehensive shutout performance against the unbeaten Stephen Danyo.

“I never stopped training. We have a fresh team and we’re all really hungry to work together. I feel Lee is a hungry promoter with a lot of momentum and upswing, and I’m very happy to be joining his team,” said Clayton.

The 31-year old will make his debut under the Lee Baxter Promotions banner on March 29 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, on the very same plot of land that legends such as Muhammad Ali, Jose Napoles and George Chuvalo have fought. Clayton’s opponent will be named shortly.

“Custio has the potential to become a legend in Canadian boxing circles, and the first of the final steps towards immortality will happen on March 29,” said Baxter. “He has the look and the charisma to resonate with the community the way the Raptors have, and become Toronto’s first boxing superstar. If everything goes to plan, the city will have a new major sports franchise: The Blue Jays, the Raptors, the Maple Leafs, Toronto FC, and Custio Clayton.”