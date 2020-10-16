Custio Clayton: Canada’s ‘War Machine’ Battle Ready for Lipinets Clash

Canada’s Custio Clayton, the 18-0 Welterweight standout, is set to clash with Russian Sergey Lipinets (16-1-0) for the Interim IBF title at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, October 24th live on SHOWTIME.

Custio Clayton is no stranger to the big stage. Dubbed ‘War Machine’ due to his versatile, ‘take all comers’ style, the 2012 Olympic Games quarter-finalist – the pride of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – is training for his just-announced bout with Lipinets with a fury worthy of his namesake.

Celebrated Coach Eric Belanger, having guided Clayton through the entirety of his unblemished pro campaign, has witnessed firsthand the preparation necessary to capture the coveted Interim IBF title.

“He’s a Coach’s dream. Custio is professional, coachable, regimented… and he genuinely loves the process. To see his transformation from amateur to pro has been phenomenal.”

Pressed to extol the virtues of the undefeated Clayton, Belanger is quick to celebrate the development of his charges’ arsenal.

“I believe he has one of the best jabs in the division, especially to the body. It’s devastating, and he’s now coupled it with a great inside game. Custio has the versatility it takes to go through the ranks… he can fight, box, and move. He’s become a complete fighter. Training camp has been brilliant, and we look forward to the challenge.”

Although the bout was officially announced on October 15th – due to prior opponent Kudratillo Abdukakhorov having to drop out due to visa issues – Belanger doesn’t view the nine-day turnaround as a ‘late-notice’ contest.

“Custio has been asking for a fight of this magnitude for some time – and we’ve to prepare for a challenge like Lipinets. We’ve been training hard for months… and, thanks to his work ethic and dedication, we’ll be ready on October 24th.”

When Custio Clayton takes the ring, Brains Pure CBD branding will adorn his ring trunks. As one of the only WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) approved lab-tested products, Brains Pure CBD has become not only a proud sponsor – but a vital part of Belanger’s training camps.

“Many of my fighters are taking Brains Pure CBD to aid recovery and help get a good night’s sleep,” Belanger shares. “We’ve been able to press harder – for longer – in the gym knowing they’re able to give their bodies proper rest, and the accelerated recovery means ligaments, tendons, joints, and muscles aren’t getting too beat up day-to-day.

It’s made a tremendous difference. With Brains Pure CBD – and some great support from Inflector Environmental Services – our sponsors have given us the tools to ensure we’re performing at peak capacity.”

To be broadcast live on SHOWTIME, the bout has all the trappings of a breakthrough showcase for Clayton.

Having represented Canada in front of 10,000 fans at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England – with millions more watching at home – the Ottawa, Ontario-based Clayton recognizes the opportunity to prove himself a star in an already-stacked division.

Now, backed by Brains Pure and days from a world stage not foreign to him, War Machine stands poised to capture the Interim IBF Welterweight title.