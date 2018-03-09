Curtis Felix Ready To Make Fitness Count

Curtis Felix will be looking to make fitness count when he takes part in his first six-rounder back on his own turf tonight.

Felix is targeting a fifth successive win since turning professional in his hometown of Northampton this evening.





The 28-year-old welterweight is set to feature on the BCB Promotions’ bill titled ‘Marching On Together.’

‘The Cat’ has been doing the rounds in the gym and out as he’s based in Milton Keynes but trains in London, with a homecoming soon to come his way.

Felix was born and raised in Northampton before taking up boxing as an amateur, representing the famed Dale Youth and Peacock clubs in the capital.

He’ll be welcomed back by a good number of his family who have remained in the area. Curtis Jr has a sister and three brothers, with older sibling Dominic also a fighter.





He has two sons and a partner of his own in Milton Keynes and travels far as wide as a personal trainer, with his own camp at the State of Mind Fitness gym in Hammersmith.

Sparring partners include top prospects in Southern area title hopeful Joe Hayes, left hook machine Josh Kelly and Harlem Eubank, the nephew of Chris Eubank Snr.

Felix is determined to show he’s progressing with a flawless display at the Deco, where he’s picked up two of his four pro victories.

He first scored a debut TKO over Jack Green and outpointed Teodor Nikolov at York Hall in London, before beating Rudolf Durica and Chris Adaway under the Deco lights.





Felix said: “I’m not looking for a stoppage, everyone keeps telling me I should be knocking these guys out but the rounds, as long as I perform to a high level, would do me good.

“Training has gone well, I feel like I’m getting better with every camp and I’ve been sparring six to 10 rounds every time against good opposition, which is bringing me on.

“It’s all about learning new skills and making sure I’m ready to go on the night. I don’t feel like I’m anywhere near my prime yet.

“I’ve been boxing since I was a kid, I might not have the experience of other fighters my age but I’m coming along nicely.

“I’m into my fitness and I get around a lot with both my training and work, so I practically live in the gym.

“I’m confident I can outwork my opponents at this level and this is what I need to do tonight.”

Tickets are on sale, priced at £35 for standard entry, which will be £40 on the door. Seats in the front tier stalls are £45, with ringside £60 including a buffet.