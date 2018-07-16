Cummings & Maxwell added to Windsor Park bill

Conrad Cummings and Sam Maxwell will both be in action on the August 18 Windsor Park extravaganza headlined by Carl Frampton, Tyson Fury and Paddy Barnes.





Middleweight Cummings (13-2-1-KO6) will be eager to bounce back on a big stage after a European title defeat last time out while former Team GB super-lightweight Maxwell (8-0-KO6) bids to continue his flawless record.

Cummings said: “I’m honoured to be a part of this as it’s one of the biggest if not the biggest fight night Irish boxing will have ever seen.

“A lot of fighters would love to have the chance to be on this bill and I’m grateful to both MTK Global and Frank Warren.

“The whole night will be electric and Carl is finally getting to fulfil his dream. I took my eye off the ball last time but now I’m fully focused and driven to get back to it.”





Maxwell said: “I consider myself very lucky to be part of these events. I’ve got to thank MTK Global and Frank Warren. I can’t wait to fight on another huge night in Belfast.

“My last fight went the full distance. I proved to myself I can handle myself in a high-paced fight. I got the rounds in and was still feeling fresh at the end.

“It showed that not everyone I hit will be out of there. Some people will be able to take my shots and it’s a massive learning fight for me. I look forward to building after that reality check.”

An extraordinary night is topped by two-weight world champion Frampton facing unbeaten Olympian Luke Jackson, heavyweight king Tyson Fury taking on two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta and Paddy Barnes challenging Cristofer Rosales for the WBC world flyweight crown.





Joining Cummings and Maxwell on the undercard are Lewis Crocker, Keeler and Marco McCullough with several more fights to be announced in due course.

