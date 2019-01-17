Cuevas to Face Paredes in All-Florida Welterweight Showdown

On Friday, March 1, promoter Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory, in association with All Star Boxing return to the beautiful Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., with Rumble at the Rock IV, a night of world-class professional boxing, televised live on Boxeo Telemundo.





In the 10-round welterweight co-main event, Miami via Puerto Rico’s Derrieck Cuevas (18-0-1, 14 KOs) will face fellow Floridian Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs) of Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock IV” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 and are available through ticketmaster.com.

Cuevas, 24, originally from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, is a fearsome power puncher and former Puerto Rican National Amateur Champion. As a professional, he has already won the World Boxing Association Fedecentro Welterweight Championship with a unanimous decision over Daniel Sostre in 2016. He was last seen at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in November of 2018, scoring a unanimous 10-round decision over respected divisional gatekeeper Breidis Prescott on Boxeo Telemundo.





“Every fight, they say, will be the toughest of my career, and I keep passing the tests with flying colors,” said Cuevas. “I’m happy to be back on the Telemundo airwaves. I find that fighting better opponents makes me a better fighter, and the fans will see the best version of me they’ve ever seen against Ed Paredes. I am training hard and looking forward to coming out on top once again.”

Paredes, 33, is originally from Lawrence, Mass., now living in Pembroke Pines, Fla. A well-respected contender, Paredes is a 14-year pro, who once held the WBC Caribbean Boxing Federation (CABOFE), WBO Latino Welterweight, WBA-NABA Welterweight and WBC Youth World Welterweight Championships.

“I took some time off to heal my body completely, and now I’m back and better than ever,” said Paredes. “Cuevas is young and undefeated, but he’s never faced a guy on my level in front of a huge crowd of my fans. This is another level, and he’s not ready for it. He should have picked someone else, and I’m going to show him why on March 1.”

Director of Boxing for The Heavyweight Factory, Henry Rivalta, says another main event will be added shortly to this televised event.

“The Rumble at the Rock series has been a tremendous success and we’re proud to be part of them. We will be adding another sensational televised fight shortly, as well as an undercard packed with the local favorites who make these events unforgettable. My thanks to the team at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, our promotional partners, All Star Boxing, and the great people at Boxeo Telemundo for all their hard work to make this happen.”

On fight night, the Hard Rock Event Center doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla.