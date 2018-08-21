Confirmed: Ali Trophy to feature Cruiserweight in Season II

Comosa AG is delighted to announce that Season II of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy will feature the fiercely-competitive cruiserweight division as the third and final weight class.





“Season I paved the way for Aleksandr Usyk to write history and take home the first-ever Muhammad Ali Trophy,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“The cruiserweight edition of the Ali Trophy gave the world spectacular match-ups in the quarter-finals, fight of the year contenders in the semi-finals and we witnessed Usyk as a pound-for-pound best with his amazing performance in the final. We are really looking forward to continuing the success of this exciting weight class in Season II.”

The eight confirmed cruiserweight will be announced over the next days.

“People can expect a very strong line-up,” said Sauerland.





“There will be some remarkable names from Season I, the highest ranked challengers and as always in the World Boxing Super Series a huge geographic spread. We now have all three weight classes in place and we cannot wait to share the Ali Trophy action with the whole world!”

In Other News…

Ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born junior featherweight slugger Arnold Khegai stayed undefeated on Sunday, August 19, with an impressive two-round stoppage over Uganda’s Mudde Robinson Ntambi at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia.

The IBF #13-rated Khegai (13-0-1, 9 KOs) utilized his monstrous strength and power to score two knockdowns in the second round, sending Ntambi (23-6-1, 7 KOs) through the ropes and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

The 26-year-old Khegai says he was pleased with his performance and fees ready to climb another run of the ladder to a world championship.

“All my preparations paid off and I am happy with my victory,” said Khegai. “Now I want to come to the United States and fight the champions to show that I am the best 122-lb fighter in the world.”

Showing excellent hand speed and the strength of a middleweight, Khegai set the boxing world abuzz in May of this year, with a dominant unanimous decision over well-respected contender Adam Lopez. The brutal beating of Ntambi only bolsters his case for a chance to prove himself in a high-profile showdown.

“Arnold’s power and variety of punches were very impressive in this fight,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I believe he has the skills to be a world champion and the personality to be a star in the sport.“