Cristofer Rosales vs. Charlie Edwards – WBC statistics

WBC Flyweight World Championship

December 22, 2018 / Greenwich, London, United Kingdom / O2 Arena

This will be the 2,033rd fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history.









MATCHROOM BOXING PRESENTS:

CRISTOFER “El Látigo” ROSALES (Nicaragua)

WBC Flyweight World Champion / 2nd Title Defense

Age: 24 / Date of birth: October 6, 1994

Residence, birthplace: Managua, Nicaragua

Record: 28-3, 19 KOs / Total rounds: 177 / World championship fights: 2-0, 2 KOs

Height: 5’6.5″ – 169cm / Reach: 71.5″ – 181cm / Stance: Right-handed

CHARLIE EDWARDS (United Kingdom)

Ranked WBC No. 13 at Flyweight

Age: 25 / Date of birth: February 8, 1993

Residence: Epsom, Surrey, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Sutton, Surrey, United Kingdom

Record: 13-1, 6 KOs / Total rounds: 88 / World championship fights: 0-1

Height: 5’6″ – 168cm / Stance: Right-handed









WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) 1963

2. Hiroyuki Ebihara (Jap) 1963 – 1964

3. Pone Kingpetch (Thai) * 1964 – 1965

4. Salvatore Burruni (Italy) 1965 – 1966

5. Walter McGowan (GB) 1966

6. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) 1966 – 1969

7. Efren Torres (Mex) 1969 – 1970

8. Chartchai Chionoi (Thai) * 1970

9. Erbito Salavarria (Phil) 1970 – 1971

10. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) 1972

11. Venice Borkorsor (Thai) 1972 – 1973

12. Betulio Gonzalez (Ven) * 1973 – 1974

13. Shoji Oguma (Jap) 1974 – 1975

14. Miguel Canto (Mex) 1975 – 1979

15. Chan-Hee Park (Kor) 1979 – 1980

16. Shoji Oguma (Japan) * 1980 – 1981

17. Antonio Avelar (Mex) 1981 – 1982

18. Prudencio Cardona (Col) 1982

19. Freddie Castillo (Mex) 1982

20. Eleoncio Mercedes (DR) 1982 – 1983

21. Charlie Magri (GB) 1983

22. Frank Cedeño (Phil) 1983 – 1984

23. Koji Kobayashi (Jap) 1984

24. Gabriel Bernal (Mex) 1984

25. Sot Chitalada (Thai) 1984 – 1988

26. Yong-Kang Kim (Kor) 1988 – 1989

27. Sot Chitalada (Thai) * 1989 – 1991

28. Muangchai Kittikasem (Thai) 1991 – 1992

29. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia) 1992 – 1996

30. Chatchai Sasakul (Thai) 1997 – 1998

31. Manny Pacquiao (Phil) 1998 – 1999

32. Medgoen Singsurat (Thai) 1999 – 2000

33. Malcolm Tunacao (Phil) 2000 – 2001

34. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thai) 2001 – 2007

35. Jorge Arce (Mexico) (Interim) 2005 – 2006

36. Daisuke Naito (Japan) 2007 – 2009

37. P. Wonjongkam (Thai) (Interim) * 2009

38. Koki Kameda (Japan) 2009 – 2010

39. Pong. Wonjongkam (Thai) * 2010 – 2012

40. Sonny Boy Jaro (Phil) 2012

41. Toshiyuki Igarashi (Japan) 2012 – 2013

42. Akira Yaegashi (Japan) 2013 –

43. Roman Gonzalez (Nic) 2014 – 2016

44. Juan Hernandez (Mexico) 2017

45. Daigo Higa (Japan) 2017 – 2018

46. Cristofer Rosales (Nic) 2018 –

*Regained

WBC TOP 10 FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Miguel Canto (Mexico)

2. Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand)

3. Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand)

4. Efren Torres (Mexico)

5. Yuri Arbachakov (Russia)

6. Roman Gonzalez (Nicaragua)

7. Sot Chitalada (Thailand)

8. Akira Yaegashi (Japan)

9. Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela)

10. Shoji Oguma (Japan)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE FLYWEIGHT DIVISION IN THE HISTORY OF THE WBC

40 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, of whom only six have regained the title: Pone Kingpetch (Thailand), Chartchai Chionoi (Thailand), Betulio Gonzalez (Venezuela), Shoji Oguma (Japan), Sot Chitalada (Thailand), Pongsaklek Wonjongkam (Thailand).

151 flyweight world title bouts have been held in the history of the WBC.

MEMORABLE WBC FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS:

Apr. 15, 2018 Cristofer Rosales TKO9 Daigo Higa – Kanagawa

May 20, 2017 Daigo Higa TKO6 Juan Hernandez – Tokyo

Apr. 23, 2016 Roman Gonzalez W12 McWilliams Arroyo – Inglewood

Sep. 5, 2014 Roman Gonzalez TKO9 Akira Yaegashi – Tokyo

Apr. 8, 2013 Akira Yaegashi W12 Toshiyuki Igarashi – Tokyo

Mar. 27, 2010 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam W12 Koki Kameda – Tokyo

Nov. 29, 2009 Koki Kameda W12 Daisuke Naito – Saitama

July 18, 2007 Daisuke Naito W12 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam – Tokyo

July 30, 2005 Jorge Arce TKO3 Angel Priolo – La Paz

Mar. 2, 2001 Pongsaklek Wonjongkam TKO1 Malcolm Tunacao – Phichit

Sep. 17, 1999 Boonsai Sansurat TKO3 Manny Pacquiao – Nakhon Si Thammarat

Dec. 4, 1998 Manny Pacquiao KO8 Chatchai Sasakul – Phuttamonthon

May 9, 1997 Chatchai Sasakul W12 Ysaias Zamudio – Bangkok

June 23, 1992 Yuri Arbachakov KO8 Muangchai Kittikasem – Tokyo

Feb. 15, 1991 Muangchai Kittikasem TKO6 Sot Chitalada – Ayutthaya

Oct. 8, 1984 Sot Chitalada W12 Gabriel Bernal – Bangkok

Mar. 15, 1983 Charlie Magri TKO7 Eleoncio Mercedes – London

May 18, 1980 Shoji Oguma KO9 Chan-Hee Park – Seoul

Jan. 8, 1975 Miguel Canto W15 Shoji Oguma – Sendai

Aug. 4, 1973 Betulio Gonzalez W15 Miguel Canto – Maracaibo

Feb. 23, 1969 Efren Torres TKO8 Chartchai Chionoi – Mexico City

Dec. 30, 1966 Chartchai Chionoi TKO9 Walter McGowan – Bangkok

Sep. 18, 1963 Pone Kingpetch KO1 Hiroyuki Ebihara – Tokyo

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.