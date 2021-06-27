Cristian “Chicharito” González defeats Saul Juarez – Boxing Results

Cristian “Chicharito” González defeated Saúl “Baby” Juárez by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93 and 97-93) and retained his WBC Fecarbox Flyweight title in the main event title flght on EstrellaTV’s monthly boxing series “Boxeo EstrellaTV.” The series occurs the last Friday night of every month in 2021, and is broadcast live from Foro Viena in Mexico City.

González’s work paid off immediately, catching Juárez with a long, straight right-hand punch that sent Juárez to the canvas in the first round. From there, it was an uphill battle for Juárez who changed his strategy, throwing more straight punches, looking to do damage with left hand flips, and finally squeezing the champion after the fifth round.

In the sixth round, González was put on the ropes with Juárez getting in a flurry of punches to the face, but González’s corner took care of him and did not let him crash in the final rounds. With a lot of leg movement and long-distance blows, González held his last attacks for Juárez until the end of the ten rounds resulting in his victory and remaining champion.

In an eight-round Lightweight fight, Yomair Miguel Hernández fell to Jonathan Alejandro Escobedo of Jalisco by technical knockout at 2:59 in the second round.

In the sixth round of the Featherweight match of Jonathan Alexis “El Explosivo” Ramírez vs. Miguel Ángel “Tanque” Martínez, Ramirez landed an effective knockout at 55 seconds in the fourth round.

In a four-round Super Lightweight fight, Axl Raí Miranda and Oscar Moreno Segundo engaged in a tough back-and-forth battle and in the end, the judges gave 39-38, 38-38 and 38-39 to decree a draw.

Brandon Alberto “Ratón Jiménez junior” Jiménez prevailed by unanimous decision, 40-36, 40-36 and 40-36 to Javier Pérez “El Fantasma” Calderón, in a 4-round Flyweight fight.

Aarón Valenzuela defeated Bryan Misael “Arellano” Arellano, 39-36, 38-37 and 39-37 by unanimous decision in a 4-round Lightweight fight.

“Boxeo EstrellaTV” is a monthly fight night on EstrellaTV featuring the best in Mexican and Latin American boxing. It airs the last Friday night of every month through the end of 2021. It can be viewed on the EstrellaTV network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and fuboTV. The series is produced by Producciones Deportivas, and directed by Ricardo Maldonado Jr.

The remaining fight nights include July 30, August 27, September 24, October 29, November 26, and December 17.

Producciones Deportivas has produced and promoted Mexican boxing for more than 30 years, working and evolving boxing in Mexico. Some of the legendary fighters they have worked with include Marco Antonio Barrera, Acelino ‘Popo’ Freitas, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.