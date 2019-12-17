Crews-Dezurn added to Munguia Vs. O’Sullivan DAZN undercard

Franchon “The Heavy-Hitting Diva” Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KOs) will look to settle unfinished business as she defends her WBC and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles against WBC Heavyweight World Champion Alejandra “La Tigre” Jimenez (12-0-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event of Munguia vs. O’Sullivan. The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.





This fight was initially going to take place in September 2019, but due to visa issues, Jimenez was unable to participate. Now, in a fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Cancun Boxing, they’ll have a chance to finally face each other in the ring in what will be a historic battle for women’s boxing.

Crews-Dezurn is a native of Virginia Beach, VA. and currently lives in Baltimore, MD. She is a former amateur standout who competed at national and international levels. In 2016, Crews-Dezurn made her professional debut against two-time Olympian Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, who was also debuting at the time. Though she lost a tough and close battle, Crews-Dezurn would score three more victories before capturing the WBC Super Middleweight World Title against Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo. Crews-Dezurn is coming off two wins as an official Golden Boy fighter, first against Kayla Williams and once more against Cornejo to also capture the WBO Super Middleweight World Title.

“As a champion you have responsibilities, and Jimenez is my mandatory, so I have to handle my responsibilities as WBC Champion,” said Franchon Crews-Dezurn. “Jimenez is disrespectful, a bully, entitled, and I don’t have respect for this person after trying to intimidate me at the 57th WBC convention.”





“I’m the champion of the world, and I’m good in any hood,” Crews-Dezurn continued. “Jimenez hates that I’m feminine and constantly tries to cyberbully me. Jimenez even gets the coaches and her girlfriend involved so much so I blocked them. Jimenez is too emotional for me, and I can’t wait to look in Jimenez eye and soul. I hope Jimenez keeps that same energy Jan. 11 because I will show that I am the dominant alpha female.”

“Boxing rivalries are not only good for the sport, they’re also really fun to watch,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Crews-Dezurn and Jimenez have developed such a rivalry that Jimenez even confronted Crews-Dezurn during the WBC convention in Cancun, Mexico. This tells us all that they cannot wait to get their hands on each other. And, as an added touch, this bout is also important because they’ll be fighting for two world titles. Golden Boy is a pioneer in women’s boxing, so we can’t wait to host this fight on Jan. 11.”

Jimenez is a native of Mexico City, Mexico who, after a short amateur career, debuted as a professional in October 2014. After only five bouts, she captured the WBC Heavyweight World Title with a majority decision victory against Martha Salazar. Since then, she has remained undefeated and has even dropped down in weight in order to become a two-division world champion.





Said Alejandra Jimenez, “Aside from being a new challenge, this fight means that I will continue making history by being crowned a world champion in a new division in a way that nobody has ever done. The fact that I’ll now be fighting for two titles is more motivation. This opportunity comes at the perfect moment in my life and career. Everything happens for a reason and when it’s supposed to happen. This is my moment.”

“The effort in my work and the team that supports me make me feel sure of my strengths as boxer,” Jimenez continued. “That the current champion has put so many ‘buts’ regarding this fight is an indication that I am on the right track and that all my work is reflected. It also shows that she knows I will not be an easy opponent and that I will do everything to get those titles.”

“This is a fight that will surely make history,” said Pepe Gomez of Cancun Boxing. “All of Mexico is already beginning to savor it, and it’s not for nothing. They have a strong rivalry, and we are sure that we will bring the belt back to Mexico. Crews-Dezurn has defended her world title with much pride, but it will be interesting to see her against the Aztec challenger in Alejandra ‘La Tigre’ Jimenez. They are two professional fighters who will come very well prepared this January. It’s a start to the year that is filled with anticipation, and from there on women’s boxing in the super middleweight division will occupy a special place in the marvelous world of boxing.”

The undercard for this event will be stacked with contenders and prospect from all over Texas.

Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (18-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will defend his USNBC Lightweight Title in a 10-round fight.

Joshua “The Professor” Franco (15-1-2, 7 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will make his official debut at 115 pounds in a 10-round clash.

Travell Mazion (16-0, 12 KOs) of Austin, Texas will fight against Fernando Castañeda

(26-13-1, 17 KOs) of Aguas Caliente, Mexico in a 10-round super welterweight fight.

Mihai Nistor (1-0, 1 KO) of Bucharest, Romania will participate in a six-round heavyweight fight.

Alex Rincon (7-0, 6 KOs) of Caralton, Texas will fight in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Tristan Kalkreuth (3-0, 2 KOs) of Duncanville, Texas will fight against Blake Lacaze (4-7-1, 2 KOs)of Monroe, Louisiana in a four-round light heavyweight fight.

Hector Valdez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas will participate in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

James Wilkins (8-1, 6 KOs) of Staten Island, New York will fight in a six-round super featherweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard will be announced shortly.

Munguia vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round middleweight fight presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions and Murphy’s Boxing. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.