Craig Poxton On Why He Beats Rising Star Lyon Woodstock

Lowestoft giantslayer Craig Poxton enters this month’s mouth-watering domestic dust-up against Leicester’s Lyon Woodstock intent on convincing the fight trade that he’s no ‘one fight wonder’

Poxton executed one of the upsets of the year last February when he chopped down Chingford’s previously unbeaten Boy Jones Jr in ten to snare the Southern Area Super-Featherweight strap at The York Hall.





‘I’d seen quite a bit of Ben (Jones) on the Walsh’s undercards,’ said Poxton. ‘He’s a very tough kid who gets his shots off nicely – props to him – but, on that night, I was too ‘man’ for him, all round.

‘He couldn’t cope with my pressure. Still, he’s very young and I’m sure he’ll rebuild and come again. Perhaps we’ll do it again one day.’

And the father of two daughters knows that a similar slaughter of the fancied Woodstock (9-0, 5 quick) could propel him to the cusp of an unlikely crack at the British title.

‘I sparred with Lyon a few times and he brings a lot of power,’ acknowledged Craig who, nevertheless, insists he won’t be unnerved by the trigger tongued Midlander’s trash talking.

‘Lyon likes to get in your face and if he needs that to get stoked, good for him. But that won’t bother me. I’m not one for mouthing off and won’t get side tracked by who said what. Boxing’s a man’s sport. You don’t need all the BS. Just enjoy the fight.’





Now 13-4 (2), Poxton claims he is perfectly primed for what is easily the toughest test thus far for both principals.

‘I always train as if it’s the hardest fight I’ll ever have, against the best possible version of my opponent. I never take my foot off the gas.

‘I’ve had eight weeks notice and a quality camp; lots of top sparring with the Walshes and Archie Sharp. I’m ready to go to work.

‘I think I’ll win because I train very hard, fight very hard and I’ve more ability than people think. I leave the business side to my team but I know a convincing win will definitely put me in the British title shake up.’

Main event on October 21 sees local hero Josh Warrington face the undefeated Dennis Ceylan in an Official Eliminator for Lee Selby’s IBF Featherweight World Championship.

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).





Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

A stellar undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan priced at £30 (Upper Tier), £40 (Lower Tier), £60 (Floor), £100 (Floor), £120 (Floor) and £200 (VIP/Hospitality) are available from:

First Direct Arena

www.firstdirectarena.com

0844 2481585