Courtney Pennington vs. Steven Martinez Official weights

The entire card for Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s, Rockin’ Fights 30 weighed in today at Modell’s Sporting Goods in Huntington Station on Long Island. All ten fighters looked fit and ready to go, ahead of tomorrow’s stellar night of fights at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. Tickets can still be purchased HERE. Doors open at 7:00PM, and the first bout is set for 7:30PM.





Weigh-In Results:

8-ROUND SUPER WELTERWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

COURTNEY “KING PENN” PENNINGTON: 153.8 lbs.

STEVEN “THE HITMAN” MARTINEZ: 153.2 lbs.

6-ROUND WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ: 140.2 lbs.

JUAN RODRIGUEZ: 138.8 lbs.

6-ROUND SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

ANGEL SUAREZ: 128.6 lbs.

TITUS “GODS GIFT” WILLIAMS: 128.8 lbs.

6-ROUND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT

VALERIO NOCERA: 135.8 lbs.

ALEXANDER “EL BRAVO” PICOT: 138 lbs.





4-ROUND SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BOUT

JOHNATHAN ARROYO 144.8 lbs.

DERON LAWSON: 142.6 lbs.