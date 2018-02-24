Cotto Headed To Canastota For 2018 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today recently retired four-division world champion from Puerto Rico Miguel Cotto will make his first visit to Canastota to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th.

“Miguel Cotto was one of the sport’s most popular fighters and was involved in so many high profile bouts of the modern era,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame is so excited about seeing Cotto in Canastota for the first time. Following his recent retirement from the sport in 2017, I know fans will be thrilled to see him in ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ to reflect on a stellar career.”

Fighting out of Caguas, Puerto Rico, Cotto turned pro in 2001 and captured world titles in four weight divisions – light welterweight (WBO), welterweight (WBA, WBO), light middleweight (WBA, WBO) and middleweight (WBC). He holds wins over such standouts as Randall Bailey, DeMarcus Corley, Paulie Malignaggi, Zab Judah, Shane Mosley, Ricardo Mayorga and Sergio Martinez among others. In December 2017 Cotto announced his retirement from the sport with a record of 41-6 (33 KOs).

“I’m very excited to be at the International Boxing Hall of Fame and be part of a great weekend for boxing legends,” said Cotto.

Cotto has a special connection to one of the Hall’s most unique exhibits. In 2007 Madison Square Garden (MSG) retired the boxing ring it used for every fight since 1925, including the 1971 Ali-Frazier “Fight of the Century” and donated it to the Hall for permanent display. Cotto is the last world champion to defend his title in the ring when he scored an 11th round TKO over Zab Judah on June 9, 2007 to successfully defend his WBA welterweight belt.

“Cotto and MSG are forever linked together in boxing history and we cannot wait to have him step back into the ring when he is in Canastota,” said Brophy.





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver and many more.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.