Cotto-Canelo & Golovkin-Jacobs replay on HBO

Leading up to this year’s most celebrated world championship boxing event which features Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin on Mexican Independence Day weekend and presented live by HBO Pay-Per-View® on Saturday, September 16, HBO Sports will present the exclusive replay of two hard-hitting all-action encounters that highlight the remarkable skill and power of these battle-tested ring warriors.

(Photo courtesy of HBO Boxing)



On Friday, September 8 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT and Saturday, September 9 at 9:30 a.m. ET/PT, HBO2 will replay back-to-back Cotto vs. Canelo 2015 and Golovkin vs. Jacobs 2017. On November 21, 2015 in a vintage Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown, Canelo displayed incredible ring skill outpointing future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto, capturing a 12-round unanimous decision in boxing’s first ever event at T-Mobile Arena. This past March at “The Mecca of Boxing” in New York’s Madison Square Garden, Golovkin showed the boxing community his world class ring skills by outpointing Daniel Jacobs with a 12-round unanimous decision victory.



Both fights will also be available 24 hours a day on HBO NOW, HBO On Demand® and HBO GO® subscribers and affiliate portals beginning Monday, September 4.



Canelo vs. Golovkin takes place Saturday, September 16 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.