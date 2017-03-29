Cornish vs Sexton on May 20

Gary Cornish has been handed the opportunity to become Scotland’s first-ever British heavyweight champion on home soil.

The Inverness heavyweight takes on former Commonwealth champion Sam Sexton at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Centre on May 20.





Cornish has lost just one of his 25 fights, a first-round stoppage to Anthony Joshua – now IBF world heavyweight champion – in a Commonwealth title challenge in December 2015.

The 29 year-old – nicknamed The Highlander – has since bounced back with three straight victories, but faces a tough challenge against Norwich’s Sexton if he wants to become the first Scot to claim a Lonsdale Belt in the top weight division.

Sexton has won 23 of his 26 fights, but has lost two previous British title fights against David Price and Dereck Chisora in 2012 and 2010. He also lost an early career fight to Chisora, but bounced back to beat Ulsterman Martin Rogan twice in epic Commonwealth title scraps.

The contest will be the first British title fight promoted by Paul Graham, who won a purse bid held by the British Boxing Board of Control to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

Ex-referee Graham – who took up promoting when he founded Prospect Boxing five years ago – said: “I never got the opportunity to referee a British title fight, so it’s a dream come true to promote one.

“And it doesn’t get any better than promoting a British heavyweight title fight for a Scot on home soil. I’m absolutely delighted to have won the purse bids by putting my money where my mouth is.

“The occasion probably got to Gary against Joshua, but that’s no disgrace because Joshua is now world champion and will go on to become a real legend of the sport.

“But Gary has come back with three victories and thoroughly deserves this opportunity against Sexton. It’s an amazing chance for both of them to get their hands on the coveted Lonsdale Belt and no-one will ever be able to take away the fact that they were once British heavyweight champion.

“The winner will have the potential to put themselves in the mix for a shot at one the big names, but neither can afford to look beyond May 20. It’s going to be an amazing night at Ravenscraig – and hopefully Scotland will finally have our heavyweight champ at the end of it!”

The undercard will be announced shortly.

Tickets are on sale from Prospect Boxing 01698 33 88 88