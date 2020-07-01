Coqqos Schembri vs Scott Dixon on July 5, Live on FITE

Two of Malta’s most popular boxers are going toe-to-toe in a fight which will be televised live around the world.

Scottish former Commonwealth champion Scott Dixon won the first fight against Malta’s Christian ‘Coqqos’ Schembri in 2015, with the second fight the following year going the other way. Now the two are to step into the ring for a deciding third bout.

This Super Middleweight fight will take place on Sunday 5 July at 8pm CEST at the Montekristo Estate in Luqa. As well as passionate fans in attendance, it will be televised live by the international broadcaster Fite TV, meaning the ring action from Malta will potentially reach millions of people around the world.

Schembri said: “Me and Dixon are on two fights, we split them, both decisions. I’m the first Maltese to beat him and I believe I beat him the first time around as well. He believes he beat me twice, now we have a chance to see who’s right.

“This fight will give people some much-needed entertainment and will put Malta on the map, as it’s going to be one of the very first countries to live-stream a sporting event since lockdowns began around the world.”

Dixon said: “This is going to be a fight to remember, an absolute war. I’m going to do the business, and if I don’t, then it won’t be for a lack of trying.”

Fight promoter Demis Tonna said: “Coqqos is the only Maltese fighter to beat Scott Dixon and this is an opportunity for Scott to set the record straight. It’s going to be a cracker.”

Also on the card is rising star and unbeaten Maltese Light Heavyweight prospect Brandon Borg, who is aiming for nine wins out of nine against Uzbek fighter Rakhim Kasanov.

The night will begin with Swedish Super Middleweight fighter Niclas Elfstedt accepting a boxing challenge made by popular YouTube blogger Romain Amengual from France.