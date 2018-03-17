Cooney and Ward Set For HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today fan favorite boxers “Gentleman” Gerry Cooney and “Irish” Micky Ward are set to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities in Canastota on June 7-10th.





“Gerry Cooney and Micky Ward are two of the most popular boxers with fight fans from around the world,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are excited to welcome both back to Canastota to be part of the 2018 activities.”

From Huntington, NY, Cooney compiled a 55-2 amateur record before turning pro in 1977. The 6’6” Cooney utilized a devastating left hook to score wins over S.T. Gordon, Eddie Lopez, Dino Dennis, Jimmy Young, Ron Lyle and Hall of Famer Ken Norton to secure a 1982 heavyweight title bout with Larry Holmes (TKO by 13). He retired from the ring in 1990 with a 28-3 (24 KOs) record.

Lowell, MA’s Ward turned pro in 1985 and used a crowd-pleasing style to register wins over Shea Neary, Reggie Green and Emanuel Burton among others. In 2002 and 2003 Ward engaged in an epic trilogy with Arturo Gatti (1-2). During his career, he was in “Fight of the Year” three times (2001 vs. Burton, 2002 and 2003 vs. Gatti). The Academy Award-winning motion picture The Fighter chronicled his life.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney and many more.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.